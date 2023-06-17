Ghanaian lawyer and bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey has gone viral with her lavish traditional and white wedding

The beautiful daughter of Bishop Tackie Yarboi looked flamboyant in an elegant hairstyle and makeup for the multi-day event

The head pastor of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has been photographed at the event

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey looked flamboyant in her glittering kente gown for her traditional wedding—the beautiful daughter of Bishop Tackie Yarboi, the founder of Victory Life Bible Church International.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare wore a tailor-made blue suit as he graced the occasion today, June 14, 2023, in Accra.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and Bishop Tackie rock suit at Rhoda Naa Ashardey's white wedding. Photo credit: @cliq_kofi

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey looks exquisite in a pink beaded kente gown

A Ghanaian lawyer in the United States of America, Rhoda Naa Ashardey, turned heads in a pink floor-sweeping gown with a pink detachable cape.

She glowed in the before and after makeup video shared by the talented hairstylist Strands Ghana.

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey slays in a yellow corseted dress

The beautiful bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey looked radiant in a yellow corseted gown while showing off her dance moves.

The bride and the energetic men from the catering team danced to DJ Azonto's viral song Fa No Fom in a beautiful wedding dress at the traditional wedding reception party.

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey looks magnificent in a white lace gown

The adorable couple Rhoda Naa Ashardey and Joseph look perfect together in elegant outfits for the white wedding happening on June 17, 2023.

The happy and fair-skinned bride flaunted her skin in a white lace gown and a charming hairstyle. The handsome groom wore a black and white tuxedo for the white wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh