Rhoda Naa Ashardey: Bishop Tackie Yarboi's Daughter Weds In Corseted Kente Styled With Detachable Ruffled Cape
- The beautiful daughter of Bishop Tackie Yarboi tied the knot in a lovely traditional wedding on Thursday, June 15, 2023
- The radiant bride with an infectious smile has set a new trend with her detachable ruffled tulle cape
- She wore a simple alluring hairstyle that matched her classy outfits and flawless makeup
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian lawyer and daughter of the founder of Victory Life Bible Church International, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, has set a new standard with her corseted kente dress for her traditional wedding.
Rhoda Naa Ashardey wore a customised gown by one of Ghana's talented female designers Saadia Sanusi for the traditional wedding.
Ghanaian bride Rhoda and Joseph rock white outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot
The gorgeous bride Rhoda and her heartthrob wore matching white outfits as they posed at different angles for their pre-wedding photoshoot.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Ghanaian bride Rhoda looked graceful in a green bridal robe
The calm Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey wore a stylish green two-piece bridal robe after her flawless makeup for a photoshoot.
Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey's makeup and hairstyling session
The beautiful bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey with an infectious smile, showed her flawless face for the transformational makeup video. Ghanaian medical doctor and chief executive officer of Strands Hair shared the video with this caption;
My big brother and papa @pastackieyarboi called for his sister and it was all sorts of divine!
A literal fireball! She had set the atmosphere in her glam room even before we arrived so to say she looked heavenly would be the barest minimum!.
Beautiful videos drop as Bishop Tackie Yarboi's daughter who is a lawyer in US marries in a colourful traditional wedding
Hair details:
Ashardey requested for a simple updo for her traditional event after her initial request for an extraO detailed updo so in stripping it down to simple, we maintained the clean side part with a bun and added a “3 stranded braid” scriptural detail drawing inspiration from her #2hearts1oware re-hashing it to
Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey shows off her dance moves
In the viral video, Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle's dazzling wife held a metallic bowl full of presents for the guests while the bride danced impeccably to the beautiful tune.
Some social media users have commented on Rhoda Naa Ashardey's wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;
empress_bemah_1 stated:
Rhoda ampa nti na woho twa yi ❤️❤️
Akosua asabea_ stated:
Stunning
naanae siasaba stated:
This outfit is giving ❤️
lillie_morgiee.e stated:
Oh, this is absolutely beautiful
eves. Fabrics more stated:
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looks fanastic in her husband's purple shirt and stunning denim shorts
Our beautiful bride
akua_freda1 stated:
The gorgeous look bride looks glorious
debbie_fremah stated:
Wooow, so beautiful and glorious
ser_.waah stated:
This is soo beautiful!!
Ghanaian Fashion Designer Trends As She Rocks 3 Corseted Kente Gowns And See-Through Lace Gown For her Wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian bride and fashion designer, Mary, who has won admirers with her exquisitely designed bridal gowns.
The fashion designer is the creative force behind all her popular social media wedding ensembles.
The melanin-rich bride looked lovely with a beautiful haircut that complimented her gorgeous corseted attire.
Archbishop Duncan Williams And Dag Heward Mills Attend Bishop Titi-Ofei's Son's Lavish Wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Edith, who married Pastor Kevin Titi-Ofei in a glamorous wedding.
The official wedding coordinator for the event was Lady Olivia, the bride's mother and charming wife of Bishop Titi-Ofei.
Tracey Boakye glows in cut-off denim as she celebrates motherhood ahead of Father's Day: "Proud mother of 3"
Some dignitaries from Ghana, including pastors and preachers, attended the lovely occasion wearing classy outfits.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh