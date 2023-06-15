The beautiful daughter of Bishop Tackie Yarboi tied the knot in a lovely traditional wedding on Thursday, June 15, 2023

The radiant bride with an infectious smile has set a new trend with her detachable ruffled tulle cape

She wore a simple alluring hairstyle that matched her classy outfits and flawless makeup

Ghanaian lawyer and daughter of the founder of Victory Life Bible Church International, Bishop Tackie Yarboi, has set a new standard with her corseted kente dress for her traditional wedding.

Bishop Tackie Yarboi's sister Rhoda Naa Ashardey weds Joseph in a beaded kente gown. Photo credits: @jemaweddings @cliq_kofi

Rhoda Naa Ashardey wore a customised gown by one of Ghana's talented female designers Saadia Sanusi for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Rhoda and Joseph rock white outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot

The gorgeous bride Rhoda and her heartthrob wore matching white outfits as they posed at different angles for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Rhoda looked graceful in a green bridal robe

The calm Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey wore a stylish green two-piece bridal robe after her flawless makeup for a photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey's makeup and hairstyling session

The beautiful bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey with an infectious smile, showed her flawless face for the transformational makeup video. Ghanaian medical doctor and chief executive officer of Strands Hair shared the video with this caption;

My big brother and papa @pastackieyarboi called for his sister and it was all sorts of divine!

A literal fireball! She had set the atmosphere in her glam room even before we arrived so to say she looked heavenly would be the barest minimum!.

Hair details:

Ashardey requested for a simple updo for her traditional event after her initial request for an extraO detailed updo so in stripping it down to simple, we maintained the clean side part with a bun and added a “3 stranded braid” scriptural detail drawing inspiration from her #2hearts1oware re-hashing it to

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey shows off her dance moves

In the viral video, Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle's dazzling wife held a metallic bowl full of presents for the guests while the bride danced impeccably to the beautiful tune.

Some social media users have commented on Rhoda Naa Ashardey's wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

empress_bemah_1 stated:

Rhoda ampa nti na woho twa yi ❤️❤️

Akosua asabea_ stated:

Stunning

naanae siasaba stated:

This outfit is giving ❤️

lillie_morgiee.e stated:

Oh, this is absolutely beautiful

eves. Fabrics more stated:

Our beautiful bride

akua_freda1 stated:

The gorgeous look bride looks glorious

debbie_fremah stated:

Wooow, so beautiful and glorious

ser_.waah stated:

This is soo beautiful!!

