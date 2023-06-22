Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has gone viral with his all-black ensemble for a music video shoot

AMG Medikal wore trendy glasses and black gloves to complete his elegant street fashion for the new music video

The 29-year-old musician is among the male celebrities who always trend with their looks at all events

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called AMG Medikal, hasn't had a steady relationship with fashionistas and fashion lovers as they keep bashing him for his fashion sense.

The award-winning rapper has tried his best to improve his fashion sense, but most social media are unimpressed, especially with his looks for his concerts, star-studded events and music videos.

In a viral video by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, the 29-year-old looked dapper in a round-neck monochrome t-shirt styled with a black leather jacket, jeans and black leather boots.

The handsome husband of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui completed his look with black sunglasses that cost GH¢30.

Some social media users have commented on a snippet of AMG Medikal's music video posted by GH Kwaku on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nanamensah05 stated:

Ahuhuro wei mu ne leather jacket and gloves. Karachi Aden

benis215 stated:

Leather jacket and boots in the hot weather, I mean, why tho

teshie_tech_train.cent stated:

I’m beginning to think Medikal is acting like the lookalike rather

Gbnlclasiq stated:

Is he going to ride a horse? B3ma sua dressing Kakra, we’re not in the winter ❄️ season yet

Kwadwo stated:

Medikal is always sweating, but always this guy is on a leather jacket

farcry99 stated:

Leather jacket in the heat….Ghana paaaa, where is our sense of fashion? Well, I’m just gonna keep quiet.

ri.chie48 stated:

De3n Dressing nso nie

Efya. kisses stated

Ahh, this guy, too. Sometimes I wonder give am self

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Musician AMG Medikal And Pretty Daughter Island Frimpong Look Classy In Pink Outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Samuel Adu Frimpong, a musician from Ghana, who sent his daughter off to school wearing a stylish pink suit and high-end footwear.

The adorable celebrity child looked lovely in a pink short-sleeve shirt and matching trainers.

Fella Makafui and AMG Medikal, Island Frimpong's famous parents, maintain an active social media presence for her.

Sarkodie Rocks Expensive Supreme Apparels, GH¢1,700 Shorts, GH¢1,900 Sneakers And GH¢670 Socks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Sarkodie who has displayed his newest luxury clothing and footwear collection.

As he jammed to J Cole's No Role Models, the male style guru looked handsome in expensive clothing.

The Country Side hitmaker is one of the top performers putting Ghana on the world map with his music and sense of style.

