AMG Medikal Rocks Black Leather Jacket And GH¢30 Sunglasses After Buying Yvonne Nelson's Book For GH¢100,000
- Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has gone viral with his all-black ensemble for a music video shoot
- AMG Medikal wore trendy glasses and black gloves to complete his elegant street fashion for the new music video
- The 29-year-old musician is among the male celebrities who always trend with their looks at all events
Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called AMG Medikal, hasn't had a steady relationship with fashionistas and fashion lovers as they keep bashing him for his fashion sense.
The award-winning rapper has tried his best to improve his fashion sense, but most social media are unimpressed, especially with his looks for his concerts, star-studded events and music videos.
In a viral video by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, the 29-year-old looked dapper in a round-neck monochrome t-shirt styled with a black leather jacket, jeans and black leather boots.
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson looks exquisite in a black dress styled with GH¢55,000 Louis Vuitton bag at her book signing
The handsome husband of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui completed his look with black sunglasses that cost GH¢30.
Some social media users have commented on a snippet of AMG Medikal's music video posted by GH Kwaku on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
nanamensah05 stated:
Ahuhuro wei mu ne leather jacket and gloves. Karachi Aden
benis215 stated:
Leather jacket and boots in the hot weather, I mean, why tho
teshie_tech_train.cent stated:
I’m beginning to think Medikal is acting like the lookalike rather
Gbnlclasiq stated:
Is he going to ride a horse? B3ma sua dressing Kakra, we’re not in the winter ❄️ season yet
Kwadwo stated:
Medikal is always sweating, but always this guy is on a leather jacket
farcry99 stated:
Leather jacket in the heat….Ghana paaaa, where is our sense of fashion? Well, I’m just gonna keep quiet.
Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah's wife looks beautiful in turtleneck dress without makeup; "The skin is giving luxury"
ri.chie48 stated:
De3n Dressing nso nie
Efya. kisses stated
Ahh, this guy, too. Sometimes I wonder give am self
Watch the video below:
