A physically challenged entrepreneur Akosua Joyce has disclosed how she makes her unique crochet designs

The graduate of the University of Health and Allied Sciences shared how she has mustered the courage to live with her disability throughout her life

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos posted by Onua TV on Instagram

A physically challenged Ghanaian entrepreneur and graduate of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, Akosua Joyce, got social media users teary with her emotional story. She disclosed how she sought God's guidance and courage to start her side business during her leisure time.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and Akosua Joyce show off their dance moves. Photo credit: @onuatv

The chief executive officer of Yarn It All is also a teaching assistant at the Department of Biochemists after completing university this year.

On the Onua Showtime program with Nana Ama McBrown, she disclosed that the prices she charges depend on the measurements of her clients, and it usually takes 14 days to complete any crochet ensemble.

The Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve shirt and matching pants styled with white block heels.

Watch the video of Akosua Joyce talking about her story on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown below:

Akosua Joyce teaches Nana Ama McBrown how to crochet

The skilful crocheter Akosua Joyce taught the talented television host and the audience how to knit beautiful dresses and ensembles.

