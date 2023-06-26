Award-winning Ghanaian musicians Camidoh and Kuami Eugene were among the best-dressed male celebrities at the 2023 BET Awards

They styled their dapper looks with trendy sunglasses and expensive footwear

Some social media users have commented on the viral red carpet videos of Kuami Eugene and Camidoh

Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the 2023 BET Awards at LA's Microsoft Theatre on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Ghanaian male style influencer Camidoh, a Best New International Act nominee, stepped up his fashion game in a stylish red outfit.

Michael Blackson, Camidoh, Davido, Sonyae and Kuami Eugene rock classy outfits. Photo credits: @betawards @fuseafrica

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the photos and videos of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet that YEN.com.gh has compiled.

Kuami Eugene goes viral with her leather outfit

The 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene, looked dashing in a white shirt paired with different shades of a brown leather jacket and trousers. The 26-year-old styled his short hairstyle and wore classy sunglasses and white sneakers.

Michael Blackson and Camidoh rock expensive fur jacket

Michael Blackson, a Ghanaian-Liberian actor, philanthropist, and comedian based in the United States, graced the 2023 BET Awards in a long colourful fur long jacket and a floral design belt and trousers.

2023 BET nominee Camidoh, who lost to Cameroon's Libianca, commanded attention on the red carpet with his all-red outfit.

Davido and Sonyae rock stunning outfits

Nigerian superstar Davido looked classy in a stylish turtleneck shirt and black trousers. He styled his look with black shoes while rocking his trendy sunglasses.

Sonyae Elise, an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, slayed in a blue spaghetti strap dress and a blue frontal hairstyle.

Libianca and her husband slay in beautiful outfits

Libianca Kenzonkinboum Fonji, known as Libianca, a Cameroonian-American Afrobeats singer, and her husband looked elegant and stunning on the red carpet.

Coco Jones slays in a red dress

The Let It Shine actress Coco Jones wore a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder dress that had a significant cutaway across her midsection and ended at her ankles, exposing a pair of stiletto shoes.

Coco Jones wore a beautiful hairstyle that pulled back as she posed on the red carpet. She completed her look with strappy heels and classy earrings.

Victoria Monét shows skin on the red carpet

The talented singer looked gorgeous in a shirt with several cutouts and metallic embellishments. She completed her look with knotless boho braids that matched perfectly with her look.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech look adorable together in black outfits

The musician duo Summer Walker and Lil Meech looked classy in black outfits for the red carpet event. Summer Walker turned heads in a black glittering short-sleeved dress, a fringe hairstyle, and flawless makeup.

