The 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale depicted royalty with her glamorous kente outfit in Kumasi

The beauty queen and founder of a montessori school in the Greater Accra Region looked ethereal in the shiny beaded kente gown

Beauty queens, fashion stylists and fashion lovers have commented on her striking look and hairstyle

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Agyeiwaa famously called Nana Ama Royale on social media, looked exquisite in a colourful kente dress as a judge at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Kumasi edition.

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale looks gorgeous in stunning makeup. Photo credit: @nanaamaroyale

Source: Instagram

The serial entrepreneur with a unique fashion sense looked regal in a custom-made corseted kente dress designed with stunning beads that twirl as she models.

Nana Ama Royale turned heads with her flawless makeup look and effortlessly chic and charming short, perfectly styled hairstyle for the auditions.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian media personality Kwame A Plus has commented on 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Ama Royale's kente look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

aakosua_vee stated:

Pls when was the engagement wey you no call me anaaa wonye Ama?

fabric_lots_gh stated:

Babe's tooooooo fineeeeeee

mahmie_anet stated:

Cleaaaaaan royalty at its best ❤️

elizadina_couture stated:

A Queen a more caption

regal_esi stated:

Undoubtedly she is the Most Beautiful

Evoque stated:

Forever our Queen ❤️❤️

exclusive_towel_boutique stated:

The look is everything ❤️

ohemaa_akua_ahenkan stated:

School Prefect herself

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama Royale hangs out with other beauty queens

Nana Ama Royale and four other winners of the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant spent quality time together, getting to know each other over food and wine.

Source: YEN.com.gh