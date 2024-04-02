2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Esi stole the spotlight at Empress Gifty's TREC event on Easter Monday

Queen Esi looked ethereal in an African print dress and an expensive designer bag to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on beauty Queen Esi's high fashion sense at the star-studded event

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Oheneba Akosua Sarfoa Esq, popularly called Esi, was among the female personalities who graced Empress Gifty's TREC 2024 on April 1, 2024.

The beauty queen and first Ghana's Most Beautiful winner to become a lawyer wore a beaded peplum dress designed with colourful African print fabric.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi, rocks flawless makeup. Photo credit: @regal_esi

Source: Instagram

Esi looked exquisite in flawless makeup and a long, curly hairstyle that reached her waistline as she posed for the cameras.

The female politician accessorised her look with a beautiful jewellery set and a gold-plated clutch purse to match her look.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Esi, looks stunning in an African print dress. Photo credit: @regal_esi.

Source: Instagram

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner looks heavenly in a white dress

The outspoken beauty queen Esi won fans with her ready-to-wear white dress paired with a camisole.

In the viral video, Esi looked splendid in a frontal lace wig and heavy makeup to enhance her look.

Some social media users have commented on 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi's outstanding outfit to TREC 2024

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iamabena1 stated:

Beautiful

akrika__the_celebritysecurity stated:

❤️Queen...it was nice seeing you yesterday ❤️

Rafikhankum stated:

Esi Ahuofe ❤️❤️

queenekua_19 stated:

Oheneba ❤

dzifa_ stated:

Tumtumbroni Sagaa Ɔyɛ fɛwww

araba_sey stated:

Gorgeous

gift_yin stated:

The Pretty Queen Lawyer

lousika_24 stated:

U look good ❤️❤️❤️❤️yesterday was massive

gift_yin stated:

The Pretty Queen Lawyer

_queenpee stated:

Moma❤

yaa__goddess stated:

Beautiful

emmy_thestylist stated:

Ohemaa ❤️❤️

Mamekoramah stated:

Hot, hot girl

classic_hands_catering stated:

Auntie esi iiii❤️❤️

sarahblessing934 stated:

Beautifully beautiful ❤️❤️❤️♥️

