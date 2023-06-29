Ghanaian Bridesmaids Set New Trend With Their Lace Skirts As Bride Rocks Beaded Kente Gown And Pixie Cut
- Ghanaian bride and real estate mogul, Janet has impressed her followers with her stunning wedding looks
- The hype woman and bridesmaids are trending with their fashionable ensembles and high heels
- Miss Africa 2016 Rebecca Asamoah and other social media users have commented on the wedding videos
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian bride Janet and her pretty bridesmaids have gone viral with their elegant wedding dresses. The beautiful women completed their looks with trendy sunglasses as they showed off their amazing dance moves.
Ghanaian bride Janet and her bridesmaids slay in beautiful outfits
The beautiful bride and real estate mogul, Janet, looked ravishing in a yellow kente gown and black pleated sleeves. She looked regal in a short hairstyle, flawless makeup and gold jewellery.
The groom wore a black two-piece kaftan with white designs and a diamond watch for the traditional wedding.
Nephew of Devtraco boss goes viral as he rocks classy suit and arrives in a Bentley to pick his gorgeous prom date
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The bridesmaids turned heads in their lace skirt suits and elegant high heels. The groomsmen wore matching stylish two-piece kaftans for the photoshoot.
Ghanaian bride Janet dazzles in a blonde hairstyle
The happy bride Janet looked stunning in a shiny lace dress and blonde hairstyle for her wedding reception.
Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi has commented on the trending wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
regal_esi stated:
This is beautiful
Miss Rebecca. Asamoah stated:
That’s my girl ❤️looking stunning @iam_jannytell1 God bless your union
poks_afrika stated:
A different outlook for bridesmaids. Lovely!
Jeanette Stagemorris stated:
The hype lady is highly invited to my wedding ❤️
Dzifa Purple stated:
Sis Janet. My enterpeeee in shs❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
kingkwekuananse_photography stated:
Love the outfit choices... Sooo refreshing
nuura_ibraheem stated:
For a second, I thought it was Tracey
Gyamfuaa stated:
E for energy
florence_naa_dei_kotei stated:
The hype lady does all. The cheering is great
florence_naa_dei_kotei stated:
The dress and style are one in a million. So nice and the vibe is massive
Samuel Tetteh: Former Black Stars Player Weds Pretty Fair-Skinned Bride Slaying In A Classy Corset Kente Gown
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the most recent celebrity to tie the knot, Samuel Tetteh, a professional football player from Ghana and former member of the Black Stars.
The 26-year-old former WAFA SC footballer married his longtime partner. The two are parents to a lovely boy.
The popular wedding pictures and movies that are being shared on social media have drawn comments from some people.
The Pretty Daughter Of NPP Women's Organiser Shows Royalty As She Weds In Expensive Kente And Gold Jewellery
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian bride and the daughter of the NPP women's organiser who wedded in a charming wedding on June 24, 2023.
For her flawless makeup and haircut, the stunning bride donned a yellow corseted wedding gown.
On the popular videos Barima Makeup Artistry shared on Instagram, several social media users left comments.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh