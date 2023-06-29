Ghanaian bride and real estate mogul, Janet has impressed her followers with her stunning wedding looks

The hype woman and bridesmaids are trending with their fashionable ensembles and high heels

Miss Africa 2016 Rebecca Asamoah and other social media users have commented on the wedding videos

Ghanaian bride Janet and her pretty bridesmaids have gone viral with their elegant wedding dresses. The beautiful women completed their looks with trendy sunglasses as they showed off their amazing dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Janet and her bridesmaids slay in classy outfits.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Janet and her bridesmaids slay in beautiful outfits

The beautiful bride and real estate mogul, Janet, looked ravishing in a yellow kente gown and black pleated sleeves. She looked regal in a short hairstyle, flawless makeup and gold jewellery.

The groom wore a black two-piece kaftan with white designs and a diamond watch for the traditional wedding.

The bridesmaids turned heads in their lace skirt suits and elegant high heels. The groomsmen wore matching stylish two-piece kaftans for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Janet dazzles in a blonde hairstyle

The happy bride Janet looked stunning in a shiny lace dress and blonde hairstyle for her wedding reception.

Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Esi has commented on the trending wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

regal_esi stated:

This is beautiful

Miss Rebecca. Asamoah stated:

That’s my girl ❤️looking stunning @iam_jannytell1 God bless your union

poks_afrika stated:

A different outlook for bridesmaids. Lovely!

Jeanette Stagemorris stated:

The hype lady is highly invited to my wedding ❤️

Dzifa Purple stated:

Sis Janet. My enterpeeee in shs❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

kingkwekuananse_photography stated:

Love the outfit choices... Sooo refreshing

nuura_ibraheem stated:

For a second, I thought it was Tracey

Gyamfuaa stated:

E for energy

florence_naa_dei_kotei stated:

The hype lady does all. The cheering is great

florence_naa_dei_kotei stated:

The dress and style are one in a million. So nice and the vibe is massive

