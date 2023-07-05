Ghanaian lawyer Princess Emily Victoria has wowed her followers with her stunning Chanel earrings

The style influencer paired the expensive jewellery with her splendid floral print dress and elegant shoes

The gorgeous Princess Emily Victoria was seen posing with her pretty friends after a brunch date

The granddaughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and the niece of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a fashionable member of the Ashanti Royal family.

The beautiful Ghanaian lawyer, Princess Emily Victoria, has an enviable collection of designer bags similar to Jackie Appiah's expensive bags.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Princess Emily Victoria and her husband look regal in kente outfits. Photo credit:@emiliean_a

The stylish female fashionista stepped out with her close friends for a brunch date in Ghana, rocking a stunning one-hand dress without showing cleavage.

The wealthy heir looked elegant in a centre-parted lustrous straight hairstyle and mild makeup for the ladies day out.

Princess Emily Victoria looks stunning in a floral dress. Photo credit: @emiliean_a

Princess Emily Victoria flaunted her expensive wedding ring, two other stylish, fashionable rings, a gold bracelet and a classy wristwatch.

She completed her look with Chanel earrings while showing off her Christian Dior bag in other photos.

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram post by Princess Emily Victoria

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Vallerie Oppong stated:

I love the dress

wend_o_lyne stated:

Can’t take all this beauty

barbaranhornby stated:

you look so beautiful, sis ❤️

mckingduke stated:

Married life looks sweet.

nanaadoma._ stated:

Okay, Princess!

Chinthehouse stated:

Gorgeous!

Yingimao stated:

Swoosh! These are so lovely ❤️

Kira Chambas stated:

Everything Princess

louiebh stated:

lil cuzzy looking so beautiful

Check out the photos below;

