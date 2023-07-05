Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey has impressed Ghanaians with her unique marital vows

The dazzling bride looked flamboyant in an exquisite kente gown with a cape and glittering white gown for the church wedding

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on Instagram

Ghanaian bride and daughter Bishop Tackie Yarboi has set a new standard with her corseted kente dress for her traditional wedding.

The beautiful lawyer is trending online after a video of her marital vows with technological words was shared online.

Bishop Tackie Yarboi, Rhoda Naa Ashardey and Joseph look classy in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @cliq_kofi

Ghanaian couple Rhoda and Joseph rock white outfits

Adorable Ghanaian couple Rhoda and Joseph looked heavenly in white outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The beautiful bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey wore a long frontal curly hairstyle while smiling for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey rocks a stunning pink kente gown

The gorgeous and intelligent bride wore a beaded and corseted kente gown for the traditional wedding. She looked graceful as she showed off her dance moves. Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey wore a simple and charming hairstyle and flawless makeup for the ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Rhoda Naa Ashardey recites her wedding vows

The beautiful daughter of Bishop Tackie Yarboi left the wedding guests and congregation speechless with her wedding vows. She uses telecom and engineering words to profess her eternal love to her husband Joseph.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Albiniivula stated:

The new generation with all this fancy poetry but lack perseverance.

iamtimakumkum stated:

Woowwwww, copied this is so beautiful ❤️

Learn homes stated:

Women in tech ‍ don marry oh

Chikan Naji stated:

Let the Singles BREEEFF. Don't Suffocate them

d_sozogold stated:

I pray for constant light, too, for this union. NEPA can never take lightly. God's light provides you with constant electricity to see this vow through. Amen

ezekielojonimi stated:

This is super awesome, and I join in saying a big amen to your vow to your heartthrob. (this made me feel the vibe of getting married

Elizabeth Dumenyo stated:

These are worldly vows. Not biblical Vows. Chew and pour Vows wei de3 ade3n?

Kojo Nhyiraba.Gh stated:

when you finally marry that “NETWORK” guru

