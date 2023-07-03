Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced another fashion trend with her multicoloured look on the Onua Showtime

The fashionista wore a classy blazer and expensive Steve Madden loafers to complete her look

Some Ghanaian celebrities and other social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's look

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown inspired corporate women with her look on the Friday edition of Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown looks gorgeous in a green blazer as she poses with talented kids on Onua Showtime. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

She wore a mix-and-match outfit with designer shoes as she hosted four talented kids in the entertainment program to discuss their unique talents.

45-year-old Felicity Ama Agyemany, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, wore a pink camisole, an orange bodycon skirt and a green blazer.

She looked stunning in a long black frontal lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her dance moves.

Nana Ama McBrown completed her look with Steve Madden women's Lawrence lug sole loafers that have become the talk of the town.

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has commented on the videos posted by Onua TV

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

beverly_afaglo stated:

The shoes

miz_lamine stated:

I like Sis Ama's shoes oo. It's gorgeous

Beauty Baidoo stated:

This woman is phenomenal Brimmmm. So lovely moment

nanaakosua1402020 stated:

Aarrrr kyere s3, I'm loving ❤ the show

efya_mother stated:

Eeii dressings ak3se3boi

brimag_cosmetics stated:

Queen promise

afia1604 stated:

My evergreen that ooooo

afia1604 stated:

I know this shoe is for Mr Mensah. Ooooh, my dear

Watch the video below;

