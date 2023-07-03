Nana Ama McBrown: Onua Showtime Host Looks Elegant In Green Blazer And GH¢1,100 Steve Madden Loafers
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has introduced another fashion trend with her multicoloured look on the Onua Showtime
- The fashionista wore a classy blazer and expensive Steve Madden loafers to complete her look
- Some Ghanaian celebrities and other social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's look
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown inspired corporate women with her look on the Friday edition of Onua Showtime.
She wore a mix-and-match outfit with designer shoes as she hosted four talented kids in the entertainment program to discuss their unique talents.
45-year-old Felicity Ama Agyemany, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, wore a pink camisole, an orange bodycon skirt and a green blazer.
She looked stunning in a long black frontal lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup while showing off her dance moves.
Nana Ama McBrown completed her look with Steve Madden women's Lawrence lug sole loafers that have become the talk of the town.
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has commented on the videos posted by Onua TV
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
beverly_afaglo stated:
The shoes
miz_lamine stated:
I like Sis Ama's shoes oo. It's gorgeous
Beauty Baidoo stated:
This woman is phenomenal Brimmmm. So lovely moment
nanaakosua1402020 stated:
Aarrrr kyere s3, I'm loving ❤ the show
efya_mother stated:
Eeii dressings ak3se3boi
brimag_cosmetics stated:
Queen promise
afia1604 stated:
My evergreen that ooooo
afia1604 stated:
I know this shoe is for Mr Mensah. Ooooh, my dear
Watch the video below;
Nana Ama McBrown slays in a pink dress
Ghanaian style icon Nana Ama McBrown looked exquisite in a pink corseted dress as she hosted top comedians, including Jacinta Heiress, Lezy, OB Amposah and DKB, on the Onua Showtime.
Source: YEN.com.gh