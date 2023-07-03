Ghanaian musician Becca couldn't hide her excitement when her wealthy husband bought an expensive outfit for her at a star-studded event

Top celebrities and fashion influencers gathered at the launch of Lawe Fashion by Ghanaian beauty queen, Monique Mawulawe

Some social media users have reacted negatively to the video after the unveiling of the apparel

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong and her husband, Dr Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni, stepped out in style to support the winner of Miss Ghana 2020, Monique Mawulawe, who launched her new clothing brand, Lawe Fashion, on July 1st 2023.

Becca and her husband rock elegant outfits: Photo credit: @beccaafrica

Source: Instagram

The loving husband purchased a stunning outfit for her famous wife and style influencer worth $7000 at the fashion event.

Ghanaian style icon Zynnell Zuh who was also present at the star-studded event expressed her opinion about the dress in the viral video.

Some social media users have expressed mixed feelings about the price of the outfit in an Instagram post by GH Kwaku

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

yaa_golden_queen stated:

Which dress is 7000 dollars nuo, are they now going to sew it anaaaaa?

Nana Akuaq stated:

Ntr) nkoaa, don't let these people pressure you o na 3y3 ns3m piii

f3liberry_ stated:

You can get the same style ,same fabric at Kanta for 2.50p p3 momp3 weeii na mu p3 die3n

padiki___xaviera stated:

Dabr3 moyale, ataade3 baako 84million, 3dam paaa

fiadarling____ stated:

Lmaooooo I’m sorry, but it’s not worth the price

Krave Gh stated:

This ugly dress can add value over time when you can buy gold.

skbeatz records officially stated:

Eiiiiii 84,000.00 what???? She wearing a total house's price on the body???

Krave Gh stated:

GRA, you have a missed call. You better go collect your tax from the dress vendor. Don't come and tell us tomorrow it's all packaging

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui slays in a white dress

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looked stunning in a white dress designed by Miss Ghana 2020 for the star-studded event.

Yvonne Nelson Attends A Star-Studded Event After Sarkodie's Diss Song, Shows Skin In A Backless Jumpsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, one of the top celebrities that attended the debut of Monique Mawulawe's clothing line.

The famous author looked stunning in a brown jumpsuit showing off some skin at the fashion event.

Yvonne Nelson kept her natural, cornrow braided hairdo and beautiful makeup appearance.

Becca Gifts Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe GH¢ 20,000 Louis Vuitton Bag And Brand New Benz On Her Birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the most fashionable beauty queens with a keen sense of style, Monique Mawulawe.

The fashion model enjoys visiting countries outside of Ghana and purchasing branded clothing and high heels, as seen in her Instagram postings.

The attractive and smart style influencer shares a remarkable likeness with Ghanaian artiste Becca, whom she adoringly calls her godmother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh