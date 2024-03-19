Nana Ama McBrown continues to wow her fans with her beautiful collection of kente outfits on Onua Showtime

The 46-year-old dazzled in a kente gown with a matching black fascinator to complete her look

Some media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stylish outfit and makeup look

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, is one of the top female celebrities who is always photographed in elegant African print dresses.

The Onua Showtime host and her glam team always impressed fashionistas with her stylish outfits on the show.

Nana Ama McBrown looks gorgeous with or without makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

To celebrate Ghana Month, also dubbed Heritage Month, Nana Ama McBrown rocked a mix-and-match outfit designed with shiny black lace and colourful kente fabric.

She wore a one-hand corseted kente top and form-fitting lace kente creatively designed with another kente fabric for contrast.

The mother-of-one wore a black fascinator that paired with her black strappy heels.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks terrific in a black dress

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in a long-sleeve blue dress designed with denim fabric and stretchy fabric to clinch to her body.

The CEO of Kids Lounge by McBrown wore a long coloured frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama Mcbrown's stunning kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Laurenhautecouture stated:

…and a very gorgeous woman indeed. You look exquisite!! @iamamamcbrown ❤

tiwa_tee10 stated:

When we talk about a Queen what do you think? A Queen is someone who looks and acts exactly like our one and only Nana

globaladusafowah stated:

Mama ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

abigailashley7 stated:

Pretty Queen ❤️

Kenteafrik stated:

Breathtakingly gorgeous

nayaafriqa stated:

Ohemaa❤️❤️❤️

parbek_makeovers stated:

It's up time Asantehene enstools Ama on a stool, maybe nkosuoohemaa, with all her hardwork, she is Asante's pride and deserves a stool ❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Slays Decency In A White Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the few famous women, Nana Ama McBrown, who loves wearing white outfits regularly.

Before the 2024 Easter celebrations, the gifted actress debuted a new haircut for her followers.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's white ensemble and dancing videos on Instagram.

