Ghanaian midwife Irene Amenyah continues to inspire her followers with her beautiful skin goals

The wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah always looks classy in elegant dresses and hairstyles

The young couple with a joint Youtube page is among the celebrity couples who went with their wedding photos on all social media platforms

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has shared a lovely video of herself and her celebrity husband on social media.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene slay in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @mrsamenyah

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, the young bride who went viral with their outfit and hairstyle for her lavish traditional event looked stunning in a frontal hairstyle.

Irene Amenyah wore a stylish black and white African print peplum dress for her date with her husband.

She completed her look with black sunglasses and a simple gold necklace that matched her stud earrings. Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looked dapper in a black tailor-made two-piece outfit.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Mrs Irene Amenyah

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

emeile darlyn stated:

Natural and beautiful slim, gorgeous ladywoho 3f3 ankasa ❤️❤️Haters shud go raw on camera, then let's see something

your_favorite_no9_girl stated:

I will always admire you for going natural like I always thought we should love ourselves first.. God bless your beautiful home

Beauty Gem stated:

Eiiiii on some levels oooo. Nice, but I hope you're safe doing this video and not causing any hazards on the road.

shes_efua stated:

Every day with God is every day in victory

emeile darlyn stated:

Natural and beautiful slim, gorgeous ladywoho 3f3 ankasa ❤️❤️Haters shud go raw on camera, then let's see something

adelaide_awosona_abankwa stated:

Love is sweet, especially with yr best friend

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh