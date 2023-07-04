Harold Amenyah's Wife Rocks An African Print Dress And Flaunts Ring Amid Husband's Controversial Sex Comments
- Ghanaian midwife Irene Amenyah continues to inspire her followers with her beautiful skin goals
- The wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah always looks classy in elegant dresses and hairstyles
- The young couple with a joint Youtube page is among the celebrity couples who went with their wedding photos on all social media platforms
The beautiful wife of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has shared a lovely video of herself and her celebrity husband on social media.
In the trending video, the young bride who went viral with their outfit and hairstyle for her lavish traditional event looked stunning in a frontal hairstyle.
Irene Amenyah wore a stylish black and white African print peplum dress for her date with her husband.
She completed her look with black sunglasses and a simple gold necklace that matched her stud earrings. Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looked dapper in a black tailor-made two-piece outfit.
Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by Mrs Irene Amenyah
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;
emeile darlyn stated:
Natural and beautiful slim, gorgeous ladywoho 3f3 ankasa ❤️❤️Haters shud go raw on camera, then let's see something
your_favorite_no9_girl stated:
I will always admire you for going natural like I always thought we should love ourselves first.. God bless your beautiful home
Beauty Gem stated:
Eiiiii on some levels oooo. Nice, but I hope you're safe doing this video and not causing any hazards on the road.
shes_efua stated:
Every day with God is every day in victory
emeile darlyn stated:
adelaide_awosona_abankwa stated:
Love is sweet, especially with yr best friend
Watch the video below;
Harold Amenyah talks about his future relationship goals
In other news, Harold Amenyah is trending online after revealing that he can simultaneously share his matrimony with his wife and another woman.
