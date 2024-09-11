20 unique natural hair cornrow twist ideas to rock your look

Cornrow twists are a classic and versatile hairstyle, allowing for limitless creativity and self-expression. They are stylish and protective, making them a favourite option among natural hair enthusiasts. Explore unique natural hair cornrow twist ideas to enhance your appearance and keep your hair healthy.

Classic cornrow twists, flat twists, and twists with extensions are unique natural hair cornrow twists. Photo: @faithhopeandhairofficial, @calitocurls, @jhaelle.s on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Natural hair cornrow twist styles are some of the most popular and easiest protective hairstyles for ladies with naturally curly hair. Whether you want volume, texture, or length, natural twists offer various stylish and protective options for your strands.

Natural hair cornrow twist ideas

Cornrow twist styles are versatile and fashionable and can be tailored to suit any occasion. Whether you're looking for something simple and classic or bold and elaborate, there's something for everyone. Here is a list of the most stunning natural hair cornrow twist ideas you can consider for your next appointment.

1. Classic cornrow twists

This cornrow twist design is timeless and elegant. It involves braiding the hair close to the scalp into cornrows and then twisting the loose ends. It's one of the easiest natural hair braids, low-maintenance, and suitable for any occasion. Adding beads or hair cuffs can elevate the overall look, turning this simple style into a statement.

2. Half-up, half-down cornrow twists

A lady in highlighted half-up, half-down cornrow twists. Photo: @faithhopeandhairofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The half-up, half-down cornrow twist hairstyle is trendy and versatile. It consists of cornrowing the front section of the hair and twisting the rest. This style is excellent for keeping hair out of your face while letting the twists flow freely.

3. Cornrow twist mohawk

The cornrow twist mohawk is an excellent choice if you want to make a bold statement. Cornrow the sides of your head tightly, leaving the middle part open for twists. It's a creative, protective hairstyle for natural hair that exudes elegance and boldness.

4. Side-swept cornrow twists

A black lady in neat side-swept cornrow twists. Photo; @mykuumba on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Side-swept cornrow twists are exquisite and suitable for more formal occasions. This style entails making cornrows that sweep from one side of the head to the other. It's an excellent technique for highlighting facial features while keeping hair off your face.

5. Cornrow twist updo

Updos, including cornrow twists, are always a classy option. This style is achieved by cornrowing the hair upwards and twisting the ends into a bun or ponytail. It's a versatile look that can be worn casually or dressed up for a formal event.

6. Cornrow twists with a centre part

A woman in a natural hair cornrow twists with the centre part. Photo: @zuri_beauty_parlour on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A centre-parted cornrow twist style is clean and symmetrical, creating a balanced look that flatters every face shape. Part your hair from the centre of your head, cornrow the front part and twist the ends. This is one of the natural hair cornrow ideas that is ideal for those who prefer symmetry and order.

7. Zig-zag cornrow twists

Different designs of zig-zag cornrow patterns. Photo: @leem3mm, @aryahairlounge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A zig-zag pattern will add flair to your cornrow twists. Instead of straight lines, the cornrows are braided in a zig-zag design, adding an element of creativity. This style is sophisticated and playful, ideal for anyone eager to try something new.

8. Two-tone cornrow twists

A lady in natural hair two-tone cornrow twists. Photo: @faithhopeandhairofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Combining two distinct colours in your cornrow twists can create a striking, eye-catching look. This two-tone look can be obtained by using coloured extensions or dye. It's one of the trendy cornrow styles that lets you experiment with colour and express your creativity.

9. Fulani-inspired cornrow twists

A black lady looking good in Fulani-inspired cornrow twists. Photo: @luxurious.treasures on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inspired by the Fulani tribe, this style incorporates cornrows and twists with decorative embellishments such as beads, cowrie shells, and rings. Cornrows often feature a middle or side section with twists on the sides, adorned with cultural accessories, making this style beautiful and meaningful.

10. Cornrow twist ponytail

A lady in a white dress rocking a stunning cornrow twist ponytail. Photo: @faithhopeandhairofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The cornrow twist ponytail is a practical and chic style. Cornrow the hair towards the centre of the head and gather the twists into a high or low ponytail. This style keeps your hair out of your face while still looking fashionable and put together.

11. Feed-in cornrow twists

A lady in a black top rocking feed-in cornrow natural hair twists. Photo: @faithhopeandhairofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Feed-in cornrow twists offer a seamless and natural appearance. This technique entails progressively adding hair to the cornrows by starting small and increasing in size towards the end. The hairdo gives a natural, fuller appearance without the bulkiness of typical cornrows.

12. Lemonade cornrow twists

Lemonade cornrow twists are inspired by Beyoncé's classic look. They have side-swept cornrows that lead into long, flowing twists. Cornrows are often made with creative designs, making this one of the latest cornrow styles that remains a fan favourite. It's fantastic for people who love a fashionable style with a celebrity twist.

13. Large cornrow twists with a side-part

A lady in a side-part large cornrow twists. Photo: @_blazingbeauty_bymissy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Large cornrow twists are ideal for a bold, dramatic look. The hair is divided into larger sections, with each segment cornrowed and twisted. This style is visually appealing and time-saving, as it requires fewer cornrows.

14. Cornrow twist with faux locs

A young girl rocking cornrow twist with faux locs extensions. Photo: @_kayshairhouse on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Combining cornrows and faux locs results in a distinctive and stylish look. Begin with cornrows at the scalp, then convert to faux locs at the ends. This style gives the look of locs without the long-term commitment, making it a popular option among trendy cornrow styles.

15. Intricate cornrow twist pattern

A lady in a love-shaped cornrow twist pattern. Photo: @alternativesbeautystudio

Source: Instagram

For those who love expressing their creativity, intricate cornrow twist designs are the way to go. Try different designs like swirls, hearts, and geometric shapes before twisting the ends. This style allows you to show off your artistic side and is one of the most stunning natural hair cornrow ideas available.

16. Halo cornrow twist crown

Two women rocking halo cornrow twist crowns. Photo: @jazziloves, @hayleypennyhairstylist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The halo cornrow twist crown is a lovely and ethereal design. It involves cornrowing the hair in a circular pattern around the head and twisting the ends to create a halo look. This style is ideal for weddings or special occasions where you want to feel like a queen.

17. Goddess cornrow twists

Goddess cornrow twists bring out your inner queen. This style has larger, more defined twists and complex cornrow patterns, giving it a regal aesthetic. Adding hair decorations such as gold cuffs or shells can heighten the goddess's appearance, making it one of the most beautiful natural hair cornrow ideas for special occasions.

18. Cornrow twists with beads

A lady in cornrow twists with colourless beads. Photo: @crowned.with.coils on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adding beads to your cornrow twists will give your hairdo a unique look. Beads can be placed at the ends of the twists or threaded throughout the cornrow. This design is ideal for people looking to incorporate decorative accessories into their style.

19. Fluffy loose twists

For this gorgeous look, divide your hair into neat, even parts and begin twisting it. Add little strands of hair from each new part to give the twist a flat appearance. Further, when you add hair from the scalp into the twist, add extensions to make your twists thicker.

20. Chunky flat-twist cornrows

Two ladies in chunky flat-twist cornrows. Photo: @kinkycurls_salon, @rareessenceacademy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Such braided updos for natural hair provide a formal style while protecting your strands from heat damage and over-styling. For added flare, incorporate extensions of a different colour to create a highlighted look.

How do I maintain my cornrows and keep them looking fresh?

To keep your cornrow twist styles looking good, moisturise your scalp daily using a lightweight oil or leave-in conditioner. Sleep with a satin or silk scarf or bonnet to protect your hair at night.

Avoid excessive manipulation to keep the style intact and prevent frizz. Additionally, gently cleanse your scalp with a no-rinse cleanser or diluted shampoo to keep it clean without interfering with your style.

How long can I keep cornrow twists in?

Cornrow twists can typically be kept in for 4 to 8 weeks, depending on the design and your hair's growth rate. The style should not be kept for long to avoid hair breakage and scalp tension. Check your scalp and hair regularly to ensure they are in good condition, and remove the style when needed.

Natural hair cornrow twist styles protect your hair and showcase your fashion sense and personality. Try out these hairstyles, experiment with accessories and colours, and confidently rock your look.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on cornrow braids for men. Male hairstyles are not limited to the same monotonous styles. There is a wide variety of unique and creative styles that are stylish and visually appealing.

Cornrow fade, freestyle cornrow braids and spider braids are some of the most stunning cornrow braid styles for men. Discover more creative designs that match your personality and style.

Source: YEN.com.gh