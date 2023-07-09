Ghanaian musician Mzbel has revealed the face of her newborn baby girl in a lovely video

The beautiful celebrity baby is already following in the footsteps of her mother with her high fashion sense

Some social media users have commented on the lovely video trending on Facebook

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, popularly called Mzbel, has shared a stunning video of a beautiful newborn baby on social media.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel looks classy in classy maternity outfits. Photo credit: @mzbel

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous mother, who bounced back to her curvy shape just three weeks after welcoming her pretty daughter, dressed the baby in elegant outfits.

Celebrity baby Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa wore a pink outfit with see-through stockings and matching shoes with a bow tie.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video posted by Mzbel on Facebook

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nana Afia Owusuaa stated:

So cute

Julia Anna Brown

Awww, your baby is dope haters role model is now your name.

Sylvia Annan Oddoye

Beautiful bohemia Sikapa I love ur name and your aunts on Facebook love u

Abigail Frimpomah

Adorable

Jimash Abubakar

Gorgeous

Yaa Afra

This is beautiful

Princess Konadu Akumfi Ameyaw

Awwwww Ohemaa u are welcome into this world.

Bernice Martey

Soooo Adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

AkUa AdEpa ADjeiwaa

Awww

Prissy Nyarko

Cutie ❤️

Afia Veronica

❤️❤️

Princess Konadu Akumfi Ameyaw

❤❤❤❤❤

Dorcas Dadzie

Nice

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh