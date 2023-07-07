Ghanaian television presenter Cynthia Tima Kumkum has released new pre-wedding photos on Instagram

The perfect couple looked elegant in custom-made outfits to announce their nuptials in July 2023

Funny Face, Dr Pounds and other social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's pre-wedding photos

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah finally showed off her fiance's face as they posed in lovely pre-wedding photos.

The fashionable female celebrity and her partner wore matching outfits in the trending Instagram posts are they prepare for their wedding in July 2023.

Tima Kumkum and her partner Dee look adorable together in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @iamtimakumkum

Tima Kumkum's partner Dominic rocks a black tee shirt and blue suit

The good-looking longtime heartthrob of Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly called Tima Kumkum, wore a black round-neck tee shirt and a three-button jacket with matching trousers.

Tima Kumkum looked like a royal in a black three-quarter sleeve dress with glittering gold embellishments for the lovey-dovey photoshoot.

Tima Kumkum and her partner look stunning together in matching outfits

The beautiful celebrity bride announced her wedding bells with a classy photo of herself and her partner in blue ensembles.

Tima Kumkum wore a floral sleeves pleated top and skintight pants while the groom donned a short-sleeve

Some social media users have commented on Tima Kumkum's pre-wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Adwoaloudgh stated:

Let single people BREATHE, Tima. The oppression is “teeeww m3ch” Congratulations, Odo

The real funny facsaided:

Congratulations, sis love is sweet ❤️ with the right person @iamtimakumkum

ajpoundz_gh stated:

AWWWWWWW, CONGRATULATIONS HUN

Drpounds official stated:

congratulations sis

karenkashkane stated:

Eish, my kente is ready congratulations, my love

alhaji_ba_guyguy stated:

Awwww, pls, I’m Kente is ready. Kindly invite me, okay .who knows, I might get a wife too

Flowing Stone stated:

Congrats ❤️❤️

ellas_klosette stated:

Awesome God❤️

Aheto Gifty.1saided:

When the time is right, the lord will make it happen, and it will be beautiful and wonderful in the sight of men. I tap into your blessings, sis

mrs_anita_rockson stated:

Congratulations Tima!!! God Bless your union

millys_home_essentials stated:

We can't wait. Congratulations Tima

iamafia_qristy stated:

Congratulations sis

Sandy luv cake houssaided:

This is beautiful, Congratulations mummy ♥️♥️♥️

miss__rocklyn stated:

Congratulations, beautiful ❤

