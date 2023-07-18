Ghanaian bride Efua has gone viral after shedding tears of joy during her makeup session ahead of her traditional wedding

Tears rolled down her cheeks as the makeup artist tried to dab with white tissue to avoid ruining the makeup

Some social media users have commented on the heart-touching video posted on Instagram by the wedding vendors

A beautiful Ghanaian bride Efua looked very emotional in a viral video during her makeup and hairstyle as she prepared for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Efua slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @portiamakeover

Source: Instagram

The melanin bride almost ruined her smooth makeup that blended perfectly with her skin tone in an emotional video. The glam team tried to console her while touching her makeup for the glorious event.

Ghanaian bride Efua and her heartthrob rock blue outfits

The beautiful bride Efua wore a sleeveless blue dress and a long straight hairstyle, while the groom warm hearts with his white shirt and blue suit.

Ghanaian bride Efua sheds tears during her makeup session

The melanin bride couldn't hide her tears during her bridal makeup session. Ghanaian bride wore a simple frontal hairstyle, and one-hand corseted kente for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Efua and her pretty bridesmaids dance to King Promise's Terminator

The gorgeous bride Efua and her bridesmaids looked stunning in stylish dresses as they showed off their dance moves.

The adorable couple pose together for their wedding photoshoot

The classy Ghanaian couple looked stunning together for their wedding photoshoot. The bride wore a v-shaped white lace gown and simple earrings. The groom looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo for the white wedding

Some social media users have commented on the trending bridal makeup video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gizellagorgeous stated:

I love that the makeup matches her skin and isn't overly done to lighten her skinit's beautifully done❤️

judy_nyasha stated:

That skin, oh wow... Beautiful bride. This made me cry.

oloori1 stated:

All the emotions… . Beautiful bride!

Kuusberry stated:

God will do it for everyone one by one ❤️❤️

Mz_danquah stated:

This is going to be me the day I get hitched. Life has done and undone me

Kinesh_creationz stated:

A lot Goes on in the life of a young woman that shakes her and makes her ask Where did I Go Wrong? She shared Tears of Joy to say to God ....you've been faithful

_akosuaa. Here stated:

Ahhh, this bride’s tears are even pretty. My own, I go Dey blow my nose on top wetin my eyes don see for a relationship, my mouth no fit talk am

emmy_offeibea stated:

No one will deliberately tear up almost at the end of the makeup this way, but the moment matters, the thoughts…even the GRACE to come this far❤️

