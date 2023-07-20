Wealthy Ghanaian couple Prince and Jennea have inspired their followers with their beautiful love story

The beautiful bride and style influencer looked resplendent in all her bridal outfits styled with expensive designer shoes

Some social media users have commented on the emotional yet classy proposal and wedding videos

Ghanaian bride Jennea and her heartthrob Prince's lavish wedding is the real expression that true love still exists. The beautiful couple with infectious energy and positive vibes looked effortlessly stunning together in their wedding photos and videos.

Ghanaian bride Jennea sheds tears on her wedding day. Photo credit: @focusnblur

The bubbly bride wore custom-made dresses by Ghanaian doctor and fashion designer Reve GH, for her dream wedding.

Ghanaian groom Prince proposes to Jennea

The good-looking groom Prince went on his knees to propose to his long-time partner in a romantic video circulating on social media.

Ghanaian bride Jennea shows off her expensive shoe collection for her wedding

The melanin bride displayed an array of expensive shoes just for the occasion. She looked splendid in a one-hand dress and short hairstyle in this lovely video.

Ghanaian bride Jennea rocks short hairstyle and stunning kente dress

The beautiful bride Jennea went viral on social media with her exquisite kente gown and pixie cut hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

She wore big, beautiful earrings, flawless makeup and long eyelashes for her bridal look.

Ghanaian bride Jennea flaunts skin in a white cutout dress

The melanin beauty looked heavenly in a white long-sleeve dress which showed off her skin. The handsome groom also turned heads in a silky three-piece outfit for their rooftop party.

Ghanaian bride Jennea looks magnificent in a cape dress

The pretty bride Jennea made a bold fashion statement with her beaded lace dress. The detachable cape cascaded gracefully to the ground. A sophisticated front closure tied the regal accessory together.

Ghanaian bride Jennea flaunts skin in a red thigh-high gown

The energetic bride flaunted her curves in a red corseted gown for the white wedding reception. Ghanaian bride Jennea looked charming in a curly side-parted hairstyle and mild makeup for this look.

Ghanaian bride Jennea and her husband rock black outfits

With a gorgeous smile and high fashion sense, the bride Jennea changed into a black fringe dress for the reception. The groom likewise looked dapper in an all-black ensemble on the dance floor.

