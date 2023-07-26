Salma Mumin, Efia Odo and other style influencers have shared photos of themselves in sizzling hot denim shorts

The talented and gorgeous Ghanaian celebrities look fabulous in their daring yet classy outfits

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's flawless look and hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Salma Mumin, Efia Odo and other fashionable female celebrities have reminded their followers that denim shorts are a quintessential wardrobe staple because they can go with anything.

Tracey Boakye, Yaa Jackson, and Salma Mumin rock elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @traceyboakye @salmamumin @yaajackson

Source: Instagram

The fashionistas styled their denim shorts with stunning tops as they effortlessly posed for jaw-dropping photoshoots.

These celebrities upped their fashion game by rocking expensive jewellery and other trendy accessories.

Efia Odo slays a round-neck crop top and denim shorts

Ghanaian actress and rising musician Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has mastered archery skills, as seen in this photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She looked stunning in a crop top, denim shorts, brown pointed leather boots, and matching hats.

Tracey Boakye looks fabulous in a purple shirt and denim shorts

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye went viral as she slayed in her husband's purple long-sleeve shirt and ripped denim shorts.

The mother-of-three looked elegant in a charming short hairstyle, well-defined brows, long eyelashes and bold red lipstick.

Salma Mumin looks spectacular in an all-denim outfits

Fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin has been in the news lately for her sartorial choices.

The wealthy actress looked sassy in a sleeveless denim top and shorts paired with black stockings after shutting down Lagos, Nigeria, with her butterfly dress at the Barbie movie premiere.

Yaa Jackson looks daring in a white top and denim short

Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson is one of the fashionable young stars with a unique fashion sense. The celebrity mother wore a cleavage-baring top and ripped denim shorts after delivery.

Felicia Osei looks sporty in denim shorts and sneakers

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei stepped up her fashion sense and turned heads in a trendy sweatshirt and denim shorts. The KNUST student looked effortlessly chic in a bob hairstyle and black sunglasses.

Efia Odo Looks Resplendent In white Drape Off-Shoulder Dress And Jacquemus Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Efia Odo celebrated her birthday on July 18, 2023, with beautiful photos.

The stunning actress and artist looked sassy for her birthday photo shoot in an all-white attire and a coloured costume.

Some social media have praised Efia Odo's stunning birthday video portraying class and elegance.

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Sporty In A Black Sleeveless Hoodie And Tight Leggings While Dancing To One Leg Song

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, who looked lovely during a live exercise on Onua Showtime.

The curvaceous media star sported a black sweatshirt and white skintight leggings for the enlightening meeting.

Social media users have praised Nana Ama McBrown for her outstanding performance as she encourages her fans to stay fit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh