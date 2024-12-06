2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases is the latest celebrity model in town

The law student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, looked very demure in a white ensemble for her latest photos

Some social media users have commented on beauty queen Titiaka's lovely choice of outfit and frontal wig

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases looks good in everything she wears.

The first hijab queen to win the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has taken her fashion sense to another level after hitting the limelight.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim Oases, looks classy in a white gown. Photo credit: @queentitiaka_gmb24

Source: Instagram

Beauty queen Titiaka wore a white long-sleeve corseted ball gown and matching white veil designed with beads for her photoshoot.

The 57th University of Professional Studies student representative council women's commissioner wore flawless makeup by award-winning makeup artist Black Cherry to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

GMB winner Titiaka rocks a white gown

Some social media users commented on Titiaka's beautiful video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Macphilliamy stated:

"You are looking splendid with it please sweet beautiful Queen Titiaka, ✌️✌."

godwin_daterush stated:

"Our Queen👑❤😍."

suzzya761 stated:

"Beautiful Queen 👑❤️😍."

_akornoba_b stated:

"You should contest Miss Universe. Your beauty and intelligence are a no-match 😍❤️."

nanayaa_gmb24 stated:

"Extremely beautiful ❤️."

liinan_sheila stated:

"My girl ❤️."

flawless_glam1 stated:

"Our Queen 🔥❤️."

_klmakeover stated:

"Looking so cutesy I mean she’s not like other Queens 😍❤️🙌."

sisi_afia stated:

"You should start prepping for Miss Universe. You’re Miss Universe prototype. Work towards it, especially your walk, the other things, with just a little push."

queennaadiya_mmg24 stated:

"I watched this countless times Congratulations to you Sis❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉 @titiaka_gmb24."

mingle.niiayi stated:

"You re very pretty with a sweet voice ❤️."

GMB queen Titiaka rocks a black gown

The Ghanaian beauty queen looked exquisite in a black corseted gown with ruffled sleeves. She wore a black gele headwrap matching the beading artwork in her gown.

Queen Titiaka wore flawless makeup and beautiful set of jewellery set to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Savannah Region's Titiaka Oases wins GMB 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nihad Titiaka Oases of the Savannah Region winning the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

She became the first-ever queen to win the beauty pageant while wearing a hijab.

She received a lot of congratulations from people who agreed that she was the worthy 2024 winner.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh