A beautiful Dutch bride has won the attention of Ghanaians with her beautiful kente dress for her lavish wedding. She wore a custom-made gown designed by Ghanaian fashion designer Todayxstyle.

Beautiful couple Ebuka and Kimmich look stunning together. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry.

The details of the dress include a shiny black halterneck, a perfect-fit corset design, and a beaded sleeveless at the back.

Dutch bride looks flawless in stunning makeup

The beautiful bride Kimmich looked gorgeous in flawless makeup by male makeup artist Barima Artistry based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. She looked fabulous in a simple ponytail styled with her lustrous hair.

Dutch bride shows skin in a green cutout dress

The pretty Dutch bride Kimmich looked spectacular in a green floor-sweeping cutout dress and black mules as she played the piano.

Interracial couple Ebuka and Kimmich share a passionate kiss

The handsome groom Ebuka wore a colourful kente wrap as he posed with his beautiful bride.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

pearl_aikins stated:

Ok, this dress is amazing balls! love it! Love it!! Love it!!!

perfect_anyomi stated:

This is so beautiful

aura_nigeria stated:

Wow!! This dress is everything

yaa_gha stated:

Why are Nigerians now using our Kente? They will soon claim to own Kente just as they stole Afrobeats.

baby. Asandon stated

My people rest y’all call bridesmaids Asoebi now and do their gele style. I say a win is a win on both sides.

aura_nigeria stated:

wow!! this dress is everything

baabagardiner84 stated:

Wow, this is a STUNNER

Chrisstolten stated:

Wow, so sweet ❤️❤️ I tap into u guy's blessing

