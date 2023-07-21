Some Ghanaian celebrities have inspired their followers with face-flattering short hairstyles

The style influencers looked charming in unique and fabulous hairstyles that are easy to maintain and style for any event

Discover the amazing selection of brilliant colours, highlighting trends, and adaptable short haircuts that will make you the centre of attention among your friends and colleagues at work

Some Ghanaian actresses, beauty queens and musicians have become the go-to for style inspiration and trendy hairstyles for various events.

Nana Ama Royale, Piesie Esther and Nana Ama McBrown rock short hairstyles. Photo credits: @iamamamcbrown @piesieesther

Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye and others also constantly switching up these looks to keep their followers updated with the latest trends.

Tracey Boakye and her husband rocks elegant outfits

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband looked stunning together in beautiful outfits for their son's christening.

The mother-of-three wore ruffled sleeves purple lace dress, and famous actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked dapper in a three-piece outfit.

Nana Ama McBrown glows in a white dress

The style icon and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown looked fabulous in an all-white outfit, gold jewellery and a pixie cut hairstyle.

Piesie Esther looks glamorous in a red gown

2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Gospel singer of the year, Piesie Esther, looked regal in a red long-sleeve gown with frills.

Piesie Esther looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and embellished drop earrings to complete her look for the photo shoot.

Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her curves in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian lawyer and style icon Sandra Ankobiah looked sassy as she showed off her smooth skin in a two-piece bodycon dress for this photo shoot.

Sandra Ababio rocks an all-black outfit

Ghanaian actress and beauty influencer Sandra Ababio slayed in flawless makeup, a short blonde hairstyle and a black dress styled with a black leather belt.

MzGee looks incredible in a peach two-piece outfit

The talented host of the United Showbiz program MzGee dressed decently in a long-sleeve top with pleated sleeves and a stunning pleated skirt to host one of the most-watched entertainment shows on Saturday night.

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale looks ethereal in a kente dress

The winner of 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Nana Ama Royale who represented the Eastern Region, looked flamboyant in a kente dress for the 2023 GMB auditions as a judge on the show.

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa stuns in a white dress

The multi-talented media personality Emefa Akosua Adeti turned heads in a white polka dot outfit and a charming short hairstyle for this portrait.

The chief executive officer of Hairsalamode looked flawless in a smooth in this look.

