Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has posted a video of her plush mansion on Instagram.

The style icon wore a stunning sleeveless top and black skintight biker shorts while mediating with supervision by a staff of the Art of Living.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous without makeup, although she rocked long eyelashes in the trending video. The beauty influencer completed her look with a short curly hairstyle, smiling graciously for the cameras.

Jackie Appiah shared the video on social media captioned;

I recently did the Art of Living’s Happiness Program and learnt the SKY Breath Meditation technique. It feels like a lot of stress has gone off my system. I feel so relaxed and calm...my thoughts are so clear, and I have so much more energy.

It has improved the quality of my sleep, and I feel fresh throughout the day, even with my long, erratic working hours.

I feel happier for no reason I can now channel my energy and attract the best things in my life from the universe by doing the breathing and meditation taught in the course. I am grateful and feel so blessed and blissed out!. Everyone must try it!

Watch the video below;

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah attracted attention with her fashionable outfit at the book launch for Adjetey Anang.

Jackie Appiah looked elegant with faultless makeup, an elegant haircut, and lovely jewellery.

Ameyaw Debrah and other Ghanaian stars have offered their opinions on Jackie Appiah's appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh