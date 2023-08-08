Young Ghanaian model Ohemaa Dokua Norman made a bold fashion statement with her birthday outfit on August 7, 2023

The wealthy celebrity kid wore an expensive jewellery set to accessorise her look while rocking Jordan Air sneakers

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's post celebrating her daughter's birthday

Nana Akua Addo's youngest daughter Ohemaa Dokua Norman who turned a year older on August 7, 2023 has received positive reviews about her stylish outfit.

The youngest daughter of the style icon looked fabulous in a white v-shaped sleeveless dress styled with a Jordan Nike sneakers.

Ohemaa Dokua Norman looked regal in her afro hairstyle while rocking a Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery set for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented with lovely birthday wishes under Nana Akua Addo's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Misszanura stated:

Happy birthday beautiful girl. May God grant you all that you desire and bless you effortlessly, Ohemaa; you make black look so beautiful

ephya22 stated:

Happy birthday my beautiful baby girl

qwame_puzzler stated:

Happy birthday ohemaaa❤️❤️❤️ be blessed

Laotisbeautyplus stated:

Happy birthday, baby girl… Ohemaa with the ‘chocolaty skin’. Have a blast, baby!

Iamsarahackah stated:

Wow, she has grown to look just like you.......Mummy's twin Happy birthday, Ohemma Dokua May you grow in wisdom and grace

_abhena_xx stated:

Happy birthday to my model, my fashionista, my pretty Queen Ohemaa Nyame Nhyira wo bebreee wai....grow in grace❤️You are blessed

Afialinear stated:

Happy birthday little princess. May God bless you more

ekua247 stated:

Happy birthday pretty OHEMMA❤️

house_of_adele stated:

Happy Birthday, Princess ❤️

Check out the photo below;

Nana Akua Addo and her daughters slay in stylish dresses

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo wore a one-hand dress while her daughters looked fabulous in matching yellow outfits.

The fashion influencer completed her ruffled tulle ensemble with a round sunglasses for the beautiful photoshoot.

Ohemma Dokua Norman slays in a sleeveless flared dress

The young fashion model wore a white dress and African braids while teaching her followers how to pray.

