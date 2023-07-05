Ghanaian musician Sarkodie and his wife are trending with their beautiful vacation photos

The rapper's gorgeous wife has warm hearts online with her breathtaking swimwear outfits and expensive sandals

Some social media users have commented on the photos posted by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on Instagram

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie, and his wife spent quality time together after releasing his viral song Try Me.

The adorable couple Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess looked elegant in casual and chic outfits for the vacation photos.

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess look stunning together. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of Brave Connect, Tracy Sarkcess, wore stylish black and white swimwear and a black low-cut cover-up dress.

The beautiful wife of the top musician was photographed wearing $560 Valentino Garavani VLogo-plaque slide sandals.

She wore a summer hat and sunglasses while rocking her designer side bag. BET winner Sarkodie impressed his fans with his white pleated shirt, green shorts, and white sneakers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Obaa yaagospy stated:

Outside gentility, home cry.

efya_jacky stated:

I love my Yvonne no matter what, so cute , brilliant and smart

haven_gh_1 stated:

He wont even hold her hand kakra..thug husband

winno_brown stated:

Why are you all of a sudden posting Sarkodie’s stuffs like Eeii mode3

3891leticia stated:

Who gave them pressure, Yvonne

odk411 stated:

Okodie 3pru nwusie gu Yvone so

Chelsea Ofori stated:

King sack has reduce weight ooo

adjoarh_jessy stated:

Is this not nice?❤️or e enter you people your eye?thier goat’s GOAT ❤️

kennet6046 stated:

Wei???You have been hiding your real identity for a very long time..it's good Ghanaians know you now

Check out the photos below;

Source: YEN.com.gh