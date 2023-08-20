Ghanaian businessman Ridwan and his pretty bride are trending on social media with their lavish wedding videos

The gorgeous bride with a voluptuous figure wore magnificent dresses that matched her alluring hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the bride's stunning bridal looks and dance moves

Ghanaian real estate mogul Ridwan popularly called Ohene Phara, and his lovely bride are trending on social media.

Ghanaian bride Awurama and wealthy groom Ohene Phara look stunning together in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The wealthy Muslim groom and the beautiful bride with an hourglass figure have gone viral with their custom-made wedding ensembles.

Ghanaian bride Awurama slays in a lace bridal robe

The fair-skinned Ghanaian bride Awurama flaunted her curves in a short lace bridal robe for the hairstyling and flawless makeup look. She looked alluring in the centre-parted frontal ponytail hairstyle.

Ghanaian bride Awurama rocks an off-shoulder kente dress

The dazzling Ghanaian bride Awurama looked exquisite in a green beaded kente dress for the traditional wedding. She wore round stud earrings that matched her bracelet to complete her look.

Ghanaian bride Awurama looks gorgeous in a short hairstyle

The stunning bride Awurama turned heads as she wore a short-sleeved beaded kente dress for the traditional wedding reception.

The glowing bride Awurama looked spectacular in a short hairstyle and smooth makeup that blended with her skin tone.

The groom looked dapper in a three-piece kaftan as they entertained the guests with dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Awurama looks awesome in a thigh-high outfit

The plus-size bride got the attention of some social media users with her dance moves while rocking a thigh-high bridal robe.

Ghanaian bride Awurama flaunts her cleavage in a brown lace dress

Ghanaian bride Awurama looked splendid in a stylish lace dress with a matching veil as she married a Muslim man.

Cultural display at the wedding reception

