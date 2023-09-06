Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has claimed he spends between $3,000 to $4,000 monthly anytime he's in Ghana

The US-based award-winning stylist bemoaned the costly living in Ghana compared to the US, relating to food and transportation

Charlie Dior compared his expenses in both countries in an interview with Zionfelix, which has elicited reactions from online users

US-based Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior, born Charles Tamakloe, has claimed he spends between $3,000 to $4,000 (GH¢34,000 to GH¢45,000+) monthly when he's in Ghana.

The New Jersey resident lamented the expensive cost of living in Ghana relating to food and transportation.

Charlie Dior claims he spends over GH¢34,000 in Ghana. Photo credit: Zionfelix Entertainment News.

Source: Instagram

Charlie Dior compares living in Ghana and the US

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Charlie Dior said he's always wondered how Ghanaians survive the expensive living in Ghana.

He disclosed that he spends less money in the United States than he does in his home country.

"I spend GH¢34,000 to GH¢5,000+ monthly anytime I'm in Ghana; I don't spend that much in the US,'' he told Zionfelix.

The fashion critic also stated that he only stays in Ghana for a month and then returns to the US due to the high cost of living in Ghana.

Watch his interview below:

Ghanaians react as Charlie Dior reveals how much he spends when he visits Ghana

YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks.

Source: YEN.com.gh