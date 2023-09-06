Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo opened up about his expenses in an interview with Zionfelix

He revealed that he spends GH¢1,200 monthly on rent, GH¢200 monthly on electricity, and GH¢150 on fuel daily, among others

Many people could not believe how much he spends on bills, as they claimed it was cheaper, while others shared theirs in the comments

Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo disclosed how much he spends monthly on rent, electricity, and fuel, among others.

Nana Romeo (left) and Zionfelix (right) in photos. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Nana Romeo opens up about expenses

During an interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Nana Romeo stated that he has lived in Accra for about eight years.

Sharing his experience living in the city, he said it is very costly, but when you have a well-paying job, you do not feel the pinch.

Nana Romeo revealed that his monthly rent charge is GH¢1,200. Sharing details of his residence, he added that it is a two-bedroom apartment. He chose not to disclose the area for security reasons, but it is in Accra.

"My rent is one of the cheapest. I think I got favoured by the landlord because of my relationship with him," Nana Romeo said.

The Accra FM presenter stated that his monthly electricity bill is GH¢200 and that his AC is on 24/7 due to the heat in the city.

He added that he buys GH¢150 worth of fuel every day because he has a lot of rounds to do and prefers to have a full tank every day.

"Due to the nature of my work, I get favours from restaurants and brands. But on average, I spend about GH¢150 on food daily," he said.

Nana Romeo opens up about his expenses to Zionfelix in an interview.

Nana Romeo's expenditure sparks debate

Ghanaians could not believe that Nana Romeo does not spend much on electricity despite using an AC.

Others also shared their expenses and stated that they spend more than he does monthly.

Below are people's thoughts on Nana Romeo's expenses.

ameyaw112 stated:

He just came back with plenty dollars @nanaromeowelewele

fire__fries_ stated:

1200gh for two bedroom is even cheap. Two bedroom is going for 2500gh - 3500gh in most areas

mrfox5596 opined:

Ac 24/7 and you pay 200 a month? That is a lie

gud_ovaevil stated:

A month 200gh for electricity?? 2 bedroom apartment, then some of us dey pay paa oooo

evenail_lab remarked:

How 24/7 AC and I pay 200 monthly then it's an illegal connection

emprezzgh stated:

200gh Electricity with AC 24/7?? Romeo has done ILLEGAL CONNECTION.

owenghana opined:

Lol I pay 2500ghc every month with 880ghc every week for fuel his own is better

Source: YEN.com.gh