Ghanaian bride Akosua known in private life as Kadmiella A. Ndowbea Atuah, has impressed social media users with her alluring wedding outfits

The good-looking groom and fashionista Nana Addo didn't disappoint with his trendy haircut, and dapper looks for the trending wedding

The daughter of business mogul Mr Akwasi Aboagye Atuah is a restauranteur and published author

Ghanaian bride and published author Akosua and her good-looking husband have defined class and elegance with their extraordinary multi-day ceremony.

The daughter of the SIC Life CEO marries a handsome man rocking a stylish suit. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The wealthy couple and style influencers looked stunning together in classy outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The bride an off-shoulder lace dress and a ponytail hairstyle while the groom stood the attention with his designer suit and black sunglasses.

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks magnificent in a corseted kente gown for the traditional wedding

The glowing bride Akosua wore a red structural off-shoulder kente gown for the traditional wedding. The flawless makeup was done by award-winning makeup artist Valerie Lawson and the hairstyling was by Ani Nessa.

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks charming in a custom-made gown as she marries Nana Addo

The gorgeous and wealthy heir, Akosua, looked ethereal in a beaded long-sleeve gown and elegant frontal hairstyle for the white wedding.

Ghanaian politicians, including the First Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, Senior Minister Osafo Marfo and others, were present at the plush wedding ceremony.

Everything you need to know about Ghanaian bride Akosua

Ghanaian bride Akosua known in private life as Kadmiella A. Ndowbea Atuah, is the founder of the Mr. Akwasi Aboagye Atuah. He is the founder and CEO of Lifeforms Group.

The talented poet and author of Outburst is the founder of Afterworks by Fork, a culinary pop-up stand that serves delicious pre-packed meals in Labone, Accra.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Akosua and Nana Addo's wedding video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lorrainekamara stated:

Awwwwwwwwwww the father in law. That was so sweet ❤️❤️❤️ beautifully captured

king__4040__ stated:

I won’t even front .. I’d be bawling my eyes out when it’s my turn ..

Flolocko stated:

I’m in my office boohooing, hahaha My supervisor had to check on me. This is gorgeous. I pray God continues to protect their whole family

_pepxs.08 stated:

Beautifully captured. I felt all the emotions, effective storytelling

cutiebridal_gh stated:

Awww , cutting onions

Kolefilms stated:

Beautiful work

ms_nadie stated:

Who is cutting onions

ama_wartemberg stated:

This was just beautiful to watch

