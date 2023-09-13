Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri is trending on Instagram with her exquisite kente ensemble designed by a budding fashion designer

The pretty actress with a short hairstyle dazzled in the cleavage-baring outfit as she modelled in a gold high heels

Award-winning media personality Berla Mundi has commented on Ahoufe Patri's stunning look

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, gave onlookers a fantastic sight with her cleavage-baring kente outfit.

The fitness enthusiast with a voluptuous body left nothing to the imagination as she rocked a figure-hugging corseted kente kneel-level dress.

Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri shows off her smooth skin in these photos. Photo credit: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

The 32-year-old looked incredible in her signature short hairstyle and flawless makeup with pink lips for the video shoot.

Ahoufe Patri wore gold earrings that matched perfectly with her gold strappy heels to complete her glamorous look.

Watch the video below;

Ahoufe Patri dresses down stylish to celebrate her grandmother's birthday

The style influencer Ahoufe Patri stepped out in a spaghetti strap top and matching trousers for a dinner date with her grandmother on her birthday.

Ahoufe Patri stuns in a yellow African print outfit

The Amakye and Dede star, Ahoufe Patri, wore a classy two-piece African print ensemble and matching headwrap for this video.

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has commented on Ahoufe Patri's elegant kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Berla Mundi stated:

Beautiful

bar_bara_akua stated:

Baby girl 4 life. Stunning

nura_ladi stated:

A beaurri

kalybos_pro stated:

Queen for a reason

Laladzy stated:

Queen ❤️

Ahoufe.Darocha stated:

Stunning sis

Keziahtutu stated:

Ahofe paa nie ❤️❤️❤️

goodly.7h stated:

Perfection

fabulous_thrift_finds stated:

And the short hairrrr❤️

osei3683 stated:

Bestie Papabi

misi1moni stated:

Ahoufe Patri Papabi babes too fiooooone❤️❤️

vickky_pixelz stated:

Always on point ❤️❤️❤️

_jamisbeauty stated:

Gorgeous

Joycelyn. Yeboah.9216 stated:

Pretty Priscilla❤️

_afia_asante stated:

Awww, Looking beautiful

Ahoufe Patri Shows Off Thick Thighs In Gym Wear

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ahuofe Patri, who shared a new video and pictures from her gym routine.

After putting on weight, the actress displays her heavy physique in the stunning photos. Ahuofe Patri's admirers have lauded her and admired her beautiful looks and curves in the new photos.

Ahoufe Patri explains why she keeps short hair

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ahoufe Patri, who claims she is extremely lazy and prefers to wear short hair.

The fashionista is one of the most well-known Ghanaian figures with edgy characteristic hairstyles that have endured for decades.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh