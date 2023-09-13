Ahoufe Patri: Actress Goes Braless As She Slays In Corseted Deep-Plunge Turtleneck Kente Gown
- Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri is trending on Instagram with her exquisite kente ensemble designed by a budding fashion designer
- The pretty actress with a short hairstyle dazzled in the cleavage-baring outfit as she modelled in a gold high heels
- Award-winning media personality Berla Mundi has commented on Ahoufe Patri's stunning look
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, gave onlookers a fantastic sight with her cleavage-baring kente outfit.
The fitness enthusiast with a voluptuous body left nothing to the imagination as she rocked a figure-hugging corseted kente kneel-level dress.
The 32-year-old looked incredible in her signature short hairstyle and flawless makeup with pink lips for the video shoot.
Ahoufe Patri wore gold earrings that matched perfectly with her gold strappy heels to complete her glamorous look.
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Nana Ama McBrown slays in yellow jumpsuit while jamming to Amerado's Kwaku Ananse viral song in new video
Watch the video below;
Ahoufe Patri dresses down stylish to celebrate her grandmother's birthday
The style influencer Ahoufe Patri stepped out in a spaghetti strap top and matching trousers for a dinner date with her grandmother on her birthday.
Ahoufe Patri stuns in a yellow African print outfit
The Amakye and Dede star, Ahoufe Patri, wore a classy two-piece African print ensemble and matching headwrap for this video.
TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has commented on Ahoufe Patri's elegant kente outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Berla Mundi stated:
Beautiful
bar_bara_akua stated:
Baby girl 4 life. Stunning
nura_ladi stated:
A beaurri
kalybos_pro stated:
Queen for a reason
Laladzy stated:
Queen ❤️
Ahoufe.Darocha stated:
Stunning sis
Keziahtutu stated:
Ahofe paa nie ❤️❤️❤️
goodly.7h stated:
Perfection
fabulous_thrift_finds stated:
And the short hairrrr❤️
osei3683 stated:
Bestie Papabi
misi1moni stated:
Ahoufe Patri Papabi babes too fiooooone❤️❤️
vickky_pixelz stated:
Always on point ❤️❤️❤️
_jamisbeauty stated:
Gorgeous
Joycelyn. Yeboah.9216 stated:
Pretty Priscilla❤️
_afia_asante stated:
Awww, Looking beautiful
Ahoufe Patri Shows Off Thick Thighs In Gym Wear
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ahuofe Patri, who shared a new video and pictures from her gym routine.
After putting on weight, the actress displays her heavy physique in the stunning photos. Ahuofe Patri's admirers have lauded her and admired her beautiful looks and curves in the new photos.
Ahoufe Patri explains why she keeps short hair
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ahoufe Patri, who claims she is extremely lazy and prefers to wear short hair.
The fashionista is one of the most well-known Ghanaian figures with edgy characteristic hairstyles that have endured for decades.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh