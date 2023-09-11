Ghanaian media personality MzGee won the title of Ghana Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year at the 2023 GOWA Awards

The United Showbiz host won against fierce competition from TV3 and GHOne TV presenters

Some social media users have congratulated the immensely talented female media personality for winning the prestigious award

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, was adjourned the Ghana Outstanding Woman TV Personality of the Year at the 6th GOWA Awards.

MzGee looking elegant in ponytail hairstyles. Photo credit: @iammzgee

TV3's Cookie Tee, Mona Gucci, and GHOne's Natalie Fort and Thelma Tackie were nominated in the same category.

The United Showbiz host looked ethereal in a stunning corseted beaded knee-length Kente dress with black and yellow off-shoulder sleeves for the red carpet event.

The talented TV presenter wore an elegant ponytail and smooth makeup while posing for the beautiful video shoot.

MzGee expresses gratitude to Despite Media for believing in her

Ghanaian media personality MzGee thanked the organisers, her mentors and current bosses for accepting and grooming her to become an exceptional journalist. MzGee shared the inspirational video on Instagram, captioned:

God’s been good! I didn’t see this coming so I didn’t prepare a speech hence I forgot to say thanks to @akwaabamagic @multichoice_group for the opportunity to place a personal project, my first ever self-produced talk show Just Being Us’ on their enviable platform. I think it's probably the reason this nomination came. Season 2! Loading

I also forgot to say special thanks to @3musictv where I spent the latter part of 2022 and the 1st month and lil more of 2023!

Indeed, God’s been faithful. We won’t stop until it over!. I hope you’re inspired to keep going even in the midst of chaos, soon, it’ll pay off! Just keep moving! God’s not man. My season of congratulations is here!.And the Lord said YES!

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene and others congratulated MzGee for winning the award

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Victoria Lebenee stated:

congratulations

kwabena_fianku_awuku stated:

She deserves it

the1957news stated:

Awesome speech! Congratulations, Gloria God bless @citizenattoh for putting Glo on on!

everyone__loves_kukies stated:

She’s so beautiful

hypes_media stated:

Congratulations to her @iammzgee

charly_dgh stated:

My love for her @iammzgee ❤️

need_my_destiny_helpers_amen_ stated:

They should play Ghanaian music oooo, Tom

Amizzor stated:

Gloria said it all.

soulm_am stated:

Eiii Shades nkoaa...hmmm.You, this Mom's side chick, ehh

efya_prissy stated:

Congrats, my dear

akua_nokturnal stated:

My MzGee... She's beautiful and elegant. I can listen to her all day. I think she should start a podcast.

laurens_exclusivegh stated:

With God by your side, the sky is the limit.

