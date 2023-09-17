Nana Ama McBrown attended the pre-awards party for the 2023 EMY Awards on Saturday, September 16

The actress and media personality arrived at the party showing cleavage in a blue and white jumpsuit-like outfit

McBrown's fashion choice for the party has sparked criticisms from social media users who deemed her outfit too revealing

Star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has come under public scrutiny over her fashion choice for a recent event she attended.

McBrown was one of the prominent Ghanaians who graced a pre-awards party for the 2023 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards on Saturday, September 16.

Like she always does, McBrown arrived at the star-studded party 'slaying' and looking gorgeous for the party.

Going for blue and white colours, the award-winning actress wore a jumpsuit-like dress for the star-studded party.

Uncharacteristic of her, McBrown's dress showed a sizeable part of her bosom as she moved and interacted with Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Osei, and others at the ceremony.

Fans criticise McBrown's dress for EMY Awards party

The dress worn by Nana Ama McBrown has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians. While some felt she was looking good, many others thought she had revealed too much.

nyarko02037 said:

Waalook married woman

boakyewaa73 said:

Nana Ama ,you shouldn't have worn that dress 3ny3 koraa

manwoman22222 said;

Hypocrisy in gh. If efya odo wears same attire she be ashawo n exposing too much. But sakof ebi ur fav s she’s lokin hot.

iam_officialbae said:

One man keeps staring at Nana Ama, he will be like ( herh this chick paa she’s for we the big men oo and she take give this small boy ) Mcbrown de3 nk)kura fuo p3, nkwadaa nso p3 boi

