Ghanaian couple Raquel and Samuel looked adorable in elegant outfits for their plush wedding in the United States of America

The young couple who fellowship at the Kingdom Full Tabernacle founded by Apostle Dominic Osei went viral with their church proposal in November 2022

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding photos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian couple living in the United States of America, Samuel Acheampong and Raquel Abena Kusi, who worship at the Kingdom Full Tabernacle, have gone viral with their beautiful wedding after the viral proposal video in January.

Ghanaian couple Sammy and Raquel look elegant in kente outfits. Photo credit: @weloveghanaianwedding

The gorgeous bride Raquel, the church announcer, got some social media users teary after announcing her own wedding bells without releasing it.

The stunning bride almost fainted when she saw her longtime boyfriend Samuel, a guitarist at the same church, on one knee proposing with an expensive ring.

Watch the emotional video below;

Raquel and Samuel look stunning together for their pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian bride Raquel looked fabulous in a round-neck side ruffled dress and a charming hairstyle for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

The handsome groom, Samuel, looked dashing in a stylish suit and white sneakers accessorised with a gold necklace.

Ghanaian bride Raquel slays in a corseted kente gown

Ghanaian bride Raquel tied the knot in a stunning kente gown with unique beading details for her traditional wedding.

She looked exquisite, wearing a side-parted frontal hair and mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Ghanaian groom Samuel wore a two-piece outfit as he posed with his wife after the exchange of rings.

Ghanaian couple Raquel looks magnificent in a white sequin dress

Ghanaian bride Raquel looked splendid in an off-shoulder white gown and flawless makeup for the white wedding.

She wore an elegant silver stud earrings that matched for her silver tiara crown for the wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

chocoslimm_xo stated:

Sammmnn foundddd his solid RAQQQQQQQ.

Callmeruthie stated:

So Beautiful, congratulations, sis. You have such a beautiful heart & u are deserving

Simplyy. Rabi stated:

Big congratulations to you, sis Raquel

Edithee.Rose stated:

Our PAPA is too faithful! Now it’s your turn to experience the favour Papa promised you long before. You, my dear, the generational curse breaker, will walk with destiny and favour

mzs_awuraadwoa stated:

So Beautiful….❤️❤️❤️

mzs_awuraadwoa stated:

Aww, how glorious and beautiful you both are ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ohema_nana stated:

Eiiiiii soon to be Mr And Mrs Acheampong ❤️❤️

Racquel stated:

Love to see it! ❤️

