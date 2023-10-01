Ghanaian beauty queens Amoani and Afriyie looked fabulous in custom-made dresses at the 2023 Odwira Festival

The 2022 and 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants wore elegant African print dresses for the highly anticipated grand durbar

Some social media users have commented on the rising stars for actively promoting their region's rich culture and traditions

Two Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants who represented the Eastern Region, Amoani and Afriyie, were among the celebrities who graced the 2023 Odwira Festival in Akropong Akuapem.

GMB queens Afriyie and Amoani attend the 2023 Odwira Festival in classy African print dresses. Photo credit: @afriyie_gmb

Source: Instagram

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up Sarah Odei Amoani looked ethereal in a long-sleeve corseted African print dress for the annual festival.

Miss Amoani, popularly called MAMA Stem for her contribution to promoting STEM education in Ghana, looked gorgeous in her natural hairstyle and mild makeup at the star-studded event.

2023 Eastern Regional Representative Afriyie dazzles in a peplum outfit

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Afriyie couldn't make it to the October 8, 2023 finale after her unexpected eviction from the pageant.

The chief executive officer of Its Pretty O'clock looked classy in an African print dress and elegant braids at the Odwira festival while posing with Miss Amoani.

Watch video from the 2023 Odwira festival

Miss Amoani shared the video from the 2023 Odwira festival grand durbar captioned;

History!! Akuapem Odwira 2023 was remarkable indeed.

Celebrating culture, history, language, towns and people plus all the colours. This is what great governance and leadership look like! God bless the King, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III @okuapehene_palace.

We are Akuapems

Tweriampon, )sono a odii mm3 ✌️. PS: My forever Kyiripon sister aka menua bea featured @afriyie_gmb23

Some social media users have commented on Afriyie and Miss Amoani's outfits to 2023 Odwira Festival

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

star_farouk stated:

Eastern Pearls❤️

_mrmiles_ stated:

my sunshine’s …❤️

dennito_reigns stated:

What a lovely souls

darose31 stated:

Our queens of the Eastern part of Ghana. We are proud of you.❤️

nana_quarmie_despite_jnr8 stated:

Queens from the East ❤️

brvh_kwame00233 stated:

The East's pride

owoahene_l stated:

Beautiful

Yaa. serwaaaa stated:

Our pride❤️

missodei_amoani stated:

Akuapem girls

itssssss.__emy stated:

I am also from Akropong Akuapem but have never experienced this Odwira festival.

Ghanaians Angrily React After Afriyie and Sung-Suma Unexcepted Eviction from GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the eviction of Afriyie and Sung-Suma from the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful.

Some Ghanaians disagree with the female judges' selections to eliminate these outstanding contenders from the pageant 2022.

Miss Amoani and other social media users reacted to the eviction of Afriyei from the pageant.

2022 GMB Contestant Amoani Commends TV3 For Providing Ladies With The Springboard To Higher Heights

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Amoani, the third runner-up for 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful. She has expressed gratitude to TV3 for providing her the platform to advance STEM education in Ghana.

The beauty queen spoke exclusively to YEN.com.gh about her newest endeavours and collaborations with senior high schools in her area.

Miss Amoani also discussed her connection with Eastern Region competitor Afriyie, who competed in the 2023 GMB.

Source: YEN.com.gh