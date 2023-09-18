PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The seasonal judges for the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Janet Mills and Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo, made a tough call to evict two exceptional Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants despite their superb performances.

Afriyie and Sung-Suma look elegant in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Sung-Suma from the Upper West region, and the Afriyie, who hails from the Eastern region, got one of the hosts, Cookie Tee, almost in tears on stage.

After spending nine weeks in Ghana's Most Beautiful House, Sung-Suma wore one Most Eloquent award during the One Africa presentation.

After her splendid performance during the business pitch and fashion night, the gorgeous beauty queen Afriyie left the competition with two awards, Most Eloquent.

Sung-Suma talks about candidiasis

The pretty beauty queen Sung-Suma has educated viewers about the prevalent issue of candidiasis, commonly known as yeast infection, among young women.

Eastern Region's Afriyie shares her thoughts on career choices

Afriyie emphasized the importance of young people realizing that choosing a career is a lifelong commitment, different from yearly constraints like pension plans or certificate withdrawals. She highlights the significance of forging one's own career path.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Amoani has commented after Afriyie's eviction from the pageant

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

miss.amoani stated:

Great daughter of Oseadeyo Kwesi Akuffo III. Daughter of the land flowing with milk and honey. Daughter of the land filled with the most peaceful, respectful and humblest of all Ghanaian tribes. Daughter of the great elephant. Okunkerenku ananaansaa. We are proud of you! ❤️.

hajiabecks stated:

Aww Queen Afriyie you did soo well go home in peace and excel my ghal

_wil.liaams stated:

Now deɛ, if you don’t have money, you shouldn’t think of winning Ghana most beautiful..Afriyie 3b3fa wai

iamrukky_mumin stated:

My own is, I give up today, I honestly didn't expect any of these two. Like how??? Aww...

alliaah.khofii stated:

Was cookie crying

ladydian_ stated:

I’m done watching this program

