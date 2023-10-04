Asantewaa and Onua TV presenter Felicia Osei have a unique friendship as they rocked matching outfits in trending photos

The fashion influencers wore classy pantsuits and expensive high heels for the beautiful photoshoot

Ghanaian entrepreneur Wesley Kesse was spotted in the iconic photo that has gone viral on Instagram

Famous Ghanaian TikTokers Asantewaa, Felicia Osei and Wesley Kesse looked fabulous in classy ensembles as they hung out together.

Asantewaa, Felicia Osei and Wesley Kesse rock elegant outfits in trending photos. Photo credit: @asantewaa

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei looked ravishing in a yellow short-sleeved shirt and matching pants.

The Nsem Wo Krom host wore flawless makeup, slaying in an expensive curly hairstyle for her splendid look.

Felicia Osei completed her look with a silver wristwatch and modelled in block heels for the beautiful photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Asantewaa looks incredible in a stylish red suit

Ghanaian businesswoman Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, turned heads in a red suit as she danced with a rising young female dancer in this video.

Welsey Kesse looks dapper in a stylish red shirt

Young foodprenuer and TikToker star Welsey Kesse stole the spotlight with his dashing look in the viral photoshoot. He wore a red custom-made shirt by a Ghanaian designer that he paired with a red bandana.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian TikTokers Asantewaa and Felicia Osei's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

osei__felicia stated:

What a beauty

derimusic stated:

Honey ChukuChukuu ❤️

wesleykessegh stated:

Official Delta stated:

Love That Smile!☺️❤️

kofiyaga_ky stated:

Everyone's favorite

wilhelmina_bort stated:

Mommy❤️

call_me_sahada stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

itz___emilyy stated:

Mommy

hi_ellaruth stated:

Point of correction!! Everybody's favourite

kofiyaga_ky stated:

That million smile

Official. Elegant stated:

Being beautiful, too, takes the grace of God ❤️❤️

