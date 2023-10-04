Jackie Appiah Is The First Ghanaian Actress To Unbox An Original GH¢231,000 Hermès Bag In A Video
- A lister actress Jackie Appiah has flaunted her new luxurious bag worth over GH¢231,000 on social media
- The award-winning screen goddess looked effortlessly chic in a casual outfit and elegant hairstyle for the unboxing video
- A bevvy of top celebrities and bloggers have applauded the fashion mogul for setting a high standard for fellow celebrities
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has gifted herself an expensive designer bag as a pre-birthday gift.
The 39-year-old looked sporty in a white tee-shirt, denim jeans and stylish jacket while unboxing her luxury bag in an Instagram.
Jackie Appiah looked stunning in a flawless makeup and black blunt cut hairstyle in the viral video captioned;
Unboxing my stunning kelly bag, the ultimate pre-birthday treat! Isn’t she a beauty. Bag @hermes
Jackie Appiah slays in an black outfits
Jackie Appiah looked classy in all black outfits styled with black sneakers as she travelled in style.
The fashionista was spotted with a yellow tote bag while posing beautifully for this photoshoot.
Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Jackie Appiah's unboxing video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Ameyaw112 stated:
❤️Jackie of life
Luchydonalds stated:
I am coming to steal this one ♀️
Omonioboli stated:
Stunning!!!
j.o.e.l.l.e.n stated:
It’s not just a bag! It’s a BIRKIN!!!
Gloriaosarfo stated:
International woman
Nikkibravo_ stated:
The perfect bag in my favourite room!!!!!!!!!!!
Delonyii stated:
Oh, she's a beauty stunning colour too
Kisagbekle stated:
Superstar with the doings
Gracediva13 stated:
See my queen, no fake zone
Tinkerstar stated:
I'm coming to raid your closet
Akosua4 stated:
See your life when you finish, you’ll say window shopping . It’s a beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ghanaian musician Adina exudes glamour with her white silky dress and coloured braids for her birthday shoot
Flexzone.og stated:
Jackie designer
Maali Just Flaunted The New GH¢4,600 Marc Jacobs Tote Bag
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale's new girlfriend recently demonstrated that she is a queen with a keen sense of style by displaying designer handbags online.
Ghanaian socialite Maali, who has a voluptuous figure and enjoys showcasing her curves in see-through and skintight outfits.
Some online users have praised the lovely images and videos of Shatta Wale's girlfriend.
