Jackie Appiah Is The First Ghanaian Actress To Unbox An Original GH¢231,000 Hermès Bag In A Video
Style

by  Portia Arthur
  • A lister actress Jackie Appiah has flaunted her new luxurious bag worth over GH¢231,000 on social media
  • The award-winning screen goddess looked effortlessly chic in a casual outfit and elegant hairstyle for the unboxing video
  • A bevvy of top celebrities and bloggers have applauded the fashion mogul for setting a high standard for fellow celebrities

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has gifted herself an expensive designer bag as a pre-birthday gift.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @jackieappiah
Source: Instagram

The 39-year-old looked sporty in a white tee-shirt, denim jeans and stylish jacket while unboxing her luxury bag in an Instagram.

Jackie Appiah looked stunning in a flawless makeup and black blunt cut hairstyle in the viral video captioned;

Unboxing my stunning kelly bag, the ultimate pre-birthday treat! Isn’t she a beauty. Bag @hermes

Jackie Appiah slays in an black outfits

Jackie Appiah looked classy in all black outfits styled with black sneakers as she travelled in style.

The fashionista was spotted with a yellow tote bag while posing beautifully for this photoshoot.

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Jackie Appiah's unboxing video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ameyaw112 stated:

❤️Jackie of life

Luchydonalds stated:

I am coming to steal this one ‍♀️

Omonioboli stated:

Stunning!!!

j.o.e.l.l.e.n stated:

It’s not just a bag! It’s a BIRKIN!!!

Gloriaosarfo stated:

International woman

Nikkibravo_ stated:

The perfect bag in my favourite room!!!!!!!!!!!

Delonyii stated:

Oh, she's a beauty stunning colour too

Kisagbekle stated:

Superstar with the doings

Gracediva13 stated:

See my queen, no fake zone

Tinkerstar stated:

I'm coming to raid your closet

Akosua4 stated:

See your life when you finish, you’ll say window shopping . It’s a beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Flexzone.og stated:

Jackie designer

Maali Just Flaunted The New GH¢4,600 Marc Jacobs Tote Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale's new girlfriend recently demonstrated that she is a queen with a keen sense of style by displaying designer handbags online.

Ghanaian socialite Maali, who has a voluptuous figure and enjoys showcasing her curves in see-through and skintight outfits.

Some online users have praised the lovely images and videos of Shatta Wale's girlfriend.

Source: YEN.com.gh

