Ghanaian-South African singer Adina has turned heads with her daring birthday photoshoot trending on social media

The Central University graduate has become the talk of the town after rocking a white ensemble for her birthday shoot

The 2021 VGMA Dancehall artiste of the year, Adina, looked charming in a well-braided coloured hairstyle in the viral photos

Ghanaian musician Adina, known in private life as Adina Thembi Ndamse, is celebrating her birthday with splendid photos.

Ghanaian musician Adina looks stunning in elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @adina_thembi

Source: Instagram

The fashion entrepreneur and model looked terrific in a white ensemble in viral photos trending on Instagram.

Adina wore a spaghetti strap silky dress and posed like a supermodel for a breathtaking beach shoot.

The Makoma hitmaker looked sleek in a long African braids hairstyle and flawless makeup by celebrity makeup artist Charly O.

Check out the photos below;

Adina looks regal in a sleeveless corseted dress

The 2008 Stars of the Future winner, Adina, looked fabulous in a ruched dress designed with colourful and black satin fabric for this jaw-dropping shoot.

While modelling in gold strappy heels, Adina's daring hairstyle and elegant earrings stunned her fans.

Ghanaian musician KiDi has commented on Adina's stunning birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kidimusic stated:

More Life Queen

Worlawinnie stated:

Happy birthday, Queen may God bless you and keep you safe always

Girl_lyk_fafa stated:

Happy birthday we pray for everlasting life and success

enammusic__ stated:

Happy birthday Beautiful ❤️

comfy_rugs_and_more stated:

Happy Birthday, Adina, I pray for good health, more opportunities and above all, happiness for You today and always

Jamesgardinergh stated:

Happy birthday, luv

Anticsthebook stated:

❤️ Happy B'day. Amen. God Bless. It Shall Be Well. Keep YA HEAD UP ❤️

Carlito_kurtis stated:

My eyes are paining

Fitwithrita stated:

AWODA PA O! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! ❤️❤️❤️

5 Times Adina designed her dresses for red carpet events

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adina, who always styles herself for red-carpet events. Adina is the chief executive officer of Thembi Republic, a Ghanaian clothing line.

Adina celebrated her birthday by posting stunning images of herself wearing some African print dresses and gele in 2022.

S3fa Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Pants At Odwira Festival

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous Ghanaian musician S3fa, who is trending on social media With her breathtaking performance at the 2023 Odwira Festival.

The 28-year-old fashionista stole the show with her sassy costume, highlighting her curves in the viral video.

Some social media users have criticized the beauty goddess for improving her stunning body.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh