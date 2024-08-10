Salma Mumin is one of Ghana's most beautiful actresses, with a voluptuous figure and a high fashion sense

The Northern beauty is trending on Instagram after releasing beautiful photos from her new photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's daring outfit and expensive long wig

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has been on our style radar since January 2024. The fashion entrepreneur never repeats her looks and always makes bold fashion statements with fabulous outfits.

The chief executive officer of the Lure fashion brand has mesmerised her fans with her long-sleeve bodycon dress.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin rocks long dresses and expensive wigs. Photo credit: @salmamumin.

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin wore a long, curly frontal lace hairstyle that was styled elegantly at her back. The style influencer accessorised her look with an expensive jewellery set while modelling in high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Salma Mumin's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lashbrowwax_bystunners stated:

"Evergreen 🔥❤️"

ceo_kayc stated:

"Ma gal is gorgeous menhhh 😍"

real_brown_sugar_h stated:

"That is Salma talking 😍"

yaw_africa_137 stated:

"Ɛtoɔ nie 😮 yehowa 😂😂😂"

Tiffanyasamoah stated:

"Ajagurajah says you are his crush ooo auntie salma @salmamumin 😂 ...have your heard of it"

bbrytt_xyz stated:

"Food and money then long life"

Fellamakafui stated:

"😍😍😍😍 LURE"

gabaskijnr388 stated:

"The backside has a misconception."

doctor_bliss1 stated:

"Sweet lookin 🙌"

mrr__josh stated:

"Perfect fit for a perfect body 😍😍❤️"

jay_khisses1 stated:

"The last slide well said ❤️"

juliboy2444 stated:

"Always my dream wife 😍😍❤️❤️"

lady_florence_1 stated:

"Woman king❤️❤️"

nhanha_yaw_aiden stated:

"Always looking young 😍😍😍"

lashbrowwax_bystunners stated:

"Evergreen 🔥❤️"

ceo_kayc stated:

"Ma gal is gorgeous menhhh 😍"

Salma Mumin slays in a stylish jumpsuit

Salma Mumin has taken over the internet with her short-sleeved jumpsuit and designer shoes with spikes.

She styled her look with a leather bag from her soon-to-be-released luxury bag collection.

Check out the photos below:

Salma Mumin rocks a backless outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin, who occasionally flaunts her voluptuous figure in skimpy outfits.

For her viral photo, Salma Mumin wore a revealing outfit from her fashion brand. Some social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's skimpy outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh