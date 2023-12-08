Ghanaian bride with melanin skin has set a new wedding dress trend with her impeccable kente gown

The talented lawyer married the love of her life in a simple and classy wedding over the weekend

Ghanaian bride Dorcas is the first lawyer to trend on social media with her beautiful wedding gown

Ghanaian lawyer Dorcas Danso is officially the latest barrister to make a bold fashion statement with her wedding ensembles as she hires one of the best event planners for her wedding.

Ghanaian couple Dorcas and Jamercy look adorable together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

The gorgeous melanin-skinned bride and her wealthy husband went viral with their classy pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Dorcas looked stunning in a blue sleeveless corporate wear while her longtime partner rocked a stylish blue suit.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian bride Dorcas slays in a corseted kente gown

Ghanaian bride Dorcas looked faultless in her flawless makeup look for her plush traditional wedding. She looked radiant in a simple kente gown with rhinestones matching her jewellery set.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian groom and his groomsmen show off their dance moves

Ghanaian groom Jamercy looked dapper in a colourful kente outfit while the groomsmen impressed wedding guests with their dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the bride's beautiful wedding outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

