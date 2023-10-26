Ghanaian bride Pastor Julie made such a gorgeous bride as she turned heads while rocking custom-made outfits

The 62-year-old looked charming before and after her bridal makeup, which has gone viral on social media

Many Ghanaian celebrities, including Gloria Sarfo and Irene Logan, have praised the glam team for an incredible job

Ghanaian bride and Pastor Julie has won the attention of some social media users with her stunning makeup transformation look for her white wedding.

62-year-old Ghanaian bride slays in Kente dress for her wedding. Photo credit: @dieusauf

Source: Instagram

The 62-year-old bride with glowing skin couldn't stop smiling throughout the whole process as her makeup artist slayed her for the event.

The gorgeous bride opted for mild makeup with pink blush and well-defined eyebrows on her big day. She looked radiant in a side-parted frontal hairstyle perfectly styled to compliment her look.

Watch the video below:

62-year-old Ghanaian bride rocks elegant white dress for her plush white wedding

The gorgeous Ghanaian bride looked splendid in a sparkly lace dress and veil for her outdoor white wedding.

The 62-year-old bride wore beautiful drop earrings to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

62-year-old Ghanaian bride looks terrific in a corseted Kente gown for her traditional wedding

The happy bride looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stylish three-quarter sleeve beaded Kente gown for the traditional wedding.

She wore a side-parted coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she smiled at the cameras.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on the beautiful wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

gloriaosarfo stated:

She's such a beautiful woman❤️❤️ and you did just great

lee_lifela stated:

This brought tears to my eyes , she’s so beautiful, the kindness in her eyes, a big congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

aba_k3sson stated:

The makeup has refined the story you did a great job

cyndi_oma stated:

My name shall be called congratulations by this time next year!

mz_adorh stated:

You just showed us how beautiful she was some years back; you took us back there...and she is still beautiful even at 62❤️

gloriaosarfo stated:

She's such a beautiful woman❤️❤️ and you did just great

korkoi_brown stated:

She’s absolutely beautiful, and so is your work! I love this. Lemme ❤️

Lesley. Osei stated:

Absolutely beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Laashedbysophiee stated:

I'm next in the name of the lord Amen

Former Black Stars Coach's 1st Daughter Rocks Gold Dress For Her Pre-Wedding Photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, who has stunned Ghanaians with her pre-wedding pictures.

For the most talked-about viral pictures, top fashionista Audrey Appiah and her longtime partner Dennis Agyeman looked stunning together in sophisticated attire.

The daughter of Coach Kwesi Appiah has won praise for her impeccable hairstyles and makeup.

Ghanaian Bride Looked Spectacular In Silky Queen-Anne Neckline Gown For Her White Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lorraine, a Ghanaian event planner, who looked fantastic in exquisite gowns for her opulent wedding.

In the viral videos, the pretty bride wore different hairstyles to match each of her wedding ensembles.

The beautiful bride and her groom delighted their wedding guests with their dancing skills.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh