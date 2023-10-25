Empress Gifty celebrated her 41st birthday in style as she slayed in a brown corseted gown

She dropped a heartwarming message that included a Bible quotation

Nana Akua Addo, Tracey Boakye and many others celebrated her and wished her well

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste Empress Gifty turned a year older on October 25, 2023, and to celebrate, she dropped a gorgeous picture and a heartfelt message.

Empress Gifty celebrates her 41st birthday in style. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty's birthday outfit

Empress Gifty turned many heads online when she dazzled in a brown corseted gown for her birthday photo shoot.

Dropping a heartfelt message in the post's caption, the Jesus Be Too Much crooner shared how elated she was to turn a year older and tagged her special day as Empress Day.

Mrs Adorye also dropped a Bible verse from Psalms 106: 1-2 and praised God. She wrote:

AM +1 WORLD EMPRESS DAY. ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭106:1‭-‬2‬ ‭

Empress Gifty's birthday message and stunning photo as she celebrated her 41st birthday.

Ghanaians celebrate Empress Gifty as she turned 41

Fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, actress Tracey Boakye, socialite Abena Korkor and many others wished Empress Gifty well as she celebrated her 41st birthday.

Below are some of the birthday wishes for the talented gospel musician:

nanaakuaaddo said:

Happy birthday noko beautiful

official_dacoster said:

Happiest birthday, woman of God ❤️

tracey_boakye said:

Happy birthday beautiful

minalyntouch said:

Happy birthday, queen. May the lines continue to fall for you in pleasant places. I love you ❤️

beverly_afaglo said:

Hbd beautiful

missabenakorkor said:

Happy Birthday

charlie_dior said:

Happy birthday all the best Empress

securenation_ said:

Cheers,, October Babe ❤️❤️❤️ noko birthday more blessings

Another photo of Empress Gifty dazzling in her gown, a post shared by her friend and Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey.

Empress Gifty advises couples not to touch each other's phones

YEN.com.gh reported on Empress Gifty's stance on privacy in marriages. According to the gospel singer, husbands and wives should not have control over each other's phones.

She said touching your partner's phone without their permission is disrespectful. Empress Gifty said doing this is intrusive and can disrupt the peace in one's home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh