Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, has partnered with one of Ghana's top textile companies for her birthday photoshoot.

The morning show host looked regal in a beautiful long-sleeve jacket and matching tailored-to-fit pants that she styled with pointed burgundy stilettos.

Berla Mundi rocks elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Berla Mundi looked stunning in heavy makeup with much emphasis on her contouring, eyebrows and glossy lips.

She wore a glamorous frontal lace curly hairstyle cascading around her shoulders while slaying in gold earrings.

Berla Mundi and Nana Ama McBrown pose in stylish dress

Media General staff Berla Mundi and Nana Ama McBrown dazzled in custom-made outfits at a private event in March 2024.

Both female celebrities wore flawless makeup and expensive wigs to complete their looks.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ebo and others commented on Berla Mundi's birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

ebo_gmb23 stated:

Blessed birthday Berla… Keep being an inspiration

Drhannahlisa stated:

Happy birthday. Cheers to project #purposeliving led by God. Keep soaring my dear. ❤️ u.

Gloriabuckman stated:

Happy birthday, darling! Here's to many more milestones. Afehyia pa!

Chichiyakubu stated:

Happy birthday Queen

ameyaw112 stated:

Happy birthday

Kingbuari stated:

@berlamundi Happy birthdayyy Berla. Wishing you good health, long life, and prosperity in every area of your life. May God bless you and grant all your wishes according to His perfect will for your life. Stay abundantly blessed.

Mzveegh stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful ❤❤

the1957news stated:

Happy Birthday, big sister. God bless you ❤❤

lyna__love stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful mama ❤God bless your new age with good health, more international deals and more wealth

Themanuafful stated:

Happy birthday Berla ❤️

Berla Mundi Looks Regal In Stylish One-Hand Kente Dress To Celebrate Heritage Month

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, who started a new fashion trend.

The TV host donned a beaded ensemble of shimmering plain Kente fabric with a blue pattern for her photoshoot.

Social media users commented about Berla's impeccable cosmetics and traditional attire.

