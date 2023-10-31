Nana Aba Anamoah has won the attention of Ghanaians as she rocks a PRESEC t-shirt and denim jeans

The award-winning media personality looked elegant in frontal hairstyle and expensive gold jewellery

Some social media users have congratulated the PRESEC team for winning their eighth NSMQ trophy

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has joined the long list of celebrities and personalities celebrating with PRESEC after they won their eighth trophy at the 30th anniversary of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

Nana Aba Anamoah looks stunning in a PRESEC t-shirt. Photo credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The former General Manager of GHOne TV, Starr FM and Agoo TV looked stunning in a classy t-shirt with the PRESEC crest on it, which she paired with blue denim jeans.

Nana Aba Anamoah looked gorgeous as always in her charming ponytail and flawless makeup to compliment her look.

Watch the video below:

PRESEC team announced as winners of the 2023 NSMQ

The contestants, students, staff and teachers of PRESEC couldn't keep calm as they were announced winners of the 2023 NSMQ quiz.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Selassietettey stated:

Nana ……. I thought you would be on the side of us, the Motowners

ladyharriet_ stated:

The Boys are good

princesskofitioxhornam50 stated:

We won

Facetalksgh stated:

Please, You need to come and register to be part of us officially ( Presec-Abugiss)..

lareine6058 stated:

Nana ❤️❤️

princesskofitioxhornam50 stated:

You look good, mum

Forevaplayboy stated:

Our GOD IS GR8

s.sekyere stated:

In case you have never seen anything beautiful today, our mistress did not disappoint us today. You can sleep with this video today. No one will beat you

morrismorgankwarteng stated:

Our God is Gr8t

Thomaselikem stated:

The only female Presecan in the land of Omoufia

Source: YEN.com.gh