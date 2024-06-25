Nigerian musician Davido loves to spend a fraction of his wealth on luxurious pieces of jewellery

The Unavailable hitmaker has caused a stir after revealing the price of his latest wristwatch at his plush wedding

Some social media users have reacted after watching a video of Davido showing off his new wristwatch

Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, wants to break the internet with his expensive wristwatch for his wedding ceremony on June 25, 2024.

The celebrity groom, who has won hearts with his stylish ensembles as he marries the love of his life, Chioma, has disclosed the value of his wristwatch in a short video.

Davido and Chioma look happy together. Photo credit: @teamchivido.

Source: Instagram

BET winner Davido proudly revealed that the wristwatch cost $800,000 after he spent $300,000 on his wife's engagement ring.

Big Brother Naija reality star Dee One and other social media users have challenged Davido to present a receipt to support his claim.

Watch the video below:

Davido's wife Chioma looks fabulous in a corseted outfit for his traditional wedding

Nigerian chef Chioma, the latest celebrity bride, turned heads at her lavish wedding with her stunning outfit and stylish gele.

She looked charming in flawless makeup and expensive accessories to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have reacted to Davido's expensive wristwatch

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@bigwiziii stated:

The watch on Davido Wrist - 800k mad funds

@Omotoyobola stated:

The money long

kojo_billions1 stated:

He's wearing a Trassaco mansion on his wrist....001 for a reason

miimii___o stated:

May this smile be permanent Amen

__sophyna stated:

Love is beautiful ❤️

Candyazuky stated:

Chaii e dey sweet I die. May God protect your union. AMEN

biggest_b.m.k stated:

My king ❤

shuga_winnie stated:

May God bless this union and give u as many children as u desire ❤️

omobola_ade1 stated:

We love you ❤️

Prettygifttyy stated:

Your home is blessed

jennylove1368 stated:

The king and his queen ❤️

xoxo_vee01 stated:

Sending all my loves to you #chivido24❤️❤️❤️

jessie_lighting stated:

GOD BLESS YOU TWO❤❤

Chivido 2024: Chioma's Beautiful Mom Steals The Spotlight As She Poses With Davido In A Lovely Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a video featuring Davido, Chioma, and the singer's mother-in-law's first video shoot together.

In the video, Chioma and her beautiful mother's wife wore stunning outfits and classy gele styles.

Some social media users can't stop drooling over Chioma and her mother's flawless beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh