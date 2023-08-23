Ghanaian musician Abiana has expressed her joy and excitement as one of the few women to compose powerful songs for Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the fashion mogul opened up about her childhood dreams and what motivated her to become a musician

Abiana spoke about composing the theme song for Ghana's Most Beautiful and the lyrics of the song

Ghanaian musician Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson counts herself lucky as one of the most talented female musicians to compose Ghana's Most Beautiful theme songs that have been used for two seasons.

Since 2007, TV3 has improved the quality of the project from auditions, theme songs, presentation and appointment of unbiased judges, making it one of the best pageants in Ghana to date.

Debatedbly, the pageantry that seeks to redefine beauty to promote unity has groomed young ladies to take up leadership roles and impact their communities after partaking in the prestigious pageantry sixteen weeks of intense competition, bonding and great connections.

Ghana's Most Beautiful has also provided a platform for musicians to prove their singing prowess by creating theme songs each year that portray the rich culture of the motherland.

Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, popularly called Abiana, Cina Soul and Adina, are among the top female artists with rare opportunities to compose theme songs for the pageant.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Abiana shared the inspiration behind her song and how she has managed a tremendous public image as a style icon and one of the best female musicians in Ghana.

Ghanaian musician Abiana talks about her childhood dreams

Your past doesn't define you. Ghanaian musician Abiana was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, but with determination and hard work, she has become a role model for many young women.

Growing up wasn’t easy. I had many dreams at that point; I wanted to be an air hostess because my rich uncle always smelled good in his uniform and took his kids to the best schools, and they had the luxury of eating chocolates and sweets from abroad.

Until I found myself doing my national service and realizing how depressing it was in the corporate world that I enjoyed singing and how I made people feel they had no choice but to go for that dream as a singer and performer.

Ghanaian musician Abiana talks about finding her style

Although fashion and entertainment go hand in hand, not every musician can entertain their audience in flawless outfits without bloggers writing about their wardrobe malfunctions.

Combining these two has not been easy. It took me working with different stylists throughout my career to reach this point.

I have not always been confident in myself, and people have dictated what I am supposed to wear and how my sound should be, but garnering all this knowledge and experience has refined my style and sound.

Ghanaian musician Abiana reveals the inspiration behind her looks

It's true; nobody knows you better than yourself. As a confident woman who wants to live a legacy with her music and style, Abiana has experimented with different looks to find what works for her.

Thank you for commending my fashion sense; how I do it. I don’t know, to the best of my knowledge, I know my physics is a petite woman, and I always want to be noticed and remembered.

I don’t have a loud persona, so going for the normal fashion trends and what everyone wears isn’t my thing. I will choose comfort and style that complement my body type and elevate my confidence as the most powerful woman in the room.

This informs my style and much better my sense of ideas and hairstyle. It is the same with my music.

Ghanaian musician Abiana shares her working experience with TV3

Music is a powerful tool for communicating with the masses, and Ghana's Most Beautiful is a great platform to announce your presence as a great musician.

Tv3 contacted me somewhere last year for a theme song; I have always dreamed of writing a song for Ghana's most beautiful.

This platform grooms and shapes our history and stories being told and has raised great women for the industry, and when this opportunity came, I saw it as my contribution to a woman-empowering theme song in the industry. Thinking of this, I asked myself how many girl power songs I could mention a few.

Throughout history, women's stories have been told, and they were told to be wives, warriors, Queens and rulers; my motivation for this song is to place these stories into a melodic pattern so that little girls and every woman could be inspired and not be afraid to tell her story as well as make history

I thought of an anthem for women. I thought of women's empowerment thought of a black, bold, wise woman and a song which translates into the times we are in as women are taking up roles of development and rewriting the history of past queens before us

These goosebumps don’t only happen to people when they listen to my songs; when I perform or hear my songs play, I get them too.

Few people can do this with their voices, making me feel special and exceptionally gifted. Always thank God for such a blessing

Watch the 2022/ 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful song by Abiana

Watch 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful Song by Cina Soul

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful Song by Adina

2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful Song by Michael Adangba

Michael Adangma revealed that the song's production took a long time. He claimed that traditional instruments like the calabash, flutes, drums, and others produced the entire piece, which required recording each device live.

Watch the 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful song

Central Regional Representative Esi won the GMB season IX.

Watch 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful theme song

Yaaba from the Western Region won Ghana's Most Beautiful Season VIII.

