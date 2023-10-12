2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Akua GMB, has shown Nigerians how to mark a bold statement with her latest Asooke outfit

The gorgeous, beautiful queen and mother looked spectacular in all her custom-made dresses for her memorable birthday photoshoot

The ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng wore different makeup looks and hairstyles to match each of her looks

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, turned a year older on October 11, 2023.

Akua GMB slays looks stunning in elegant dresses and flawless makeup.

Source: Instagram

The chief executive officer of the Miss Golden Stool pageant wore four exquisite dresses to celebrate her 35th birthday in grand style.

Akua GMB looks classy in a red lace gown

Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB looked glamorous in a red draped shoulder lace dress with unique beading detailing for her birthday shoot.

She looked charming in a frontal curly hairstyle and beautiful accessories to match her look.

Akua GMB looks ethereal in a beaded kente gown

The chief executive officer of Jewel Fashion, Akua GMB, used a customised kente fabric to design an Asooke style for her 35th birthday photoshoot.

Akua GMB wore heavy makeup and shiny gold jewellery while flaunting her custom-made wooden clutch bag.

Akua GMB looks flawless in a two-piece gown.

The beauty goddess, Akua GMB, flaunted her flat tummy as she slayed in a beaded long-sleeve crop and bodycon lace skirt designed with faux fur.

Akua GMB opted for a short voluminous hairstyle and heavy makeup for their daring look.

Akua GMB looks alluring in a short lace dress with billowing sleeves

The celebrity mother and serial entrepreneur Akua GMB looked impeccable in a beaded gown with tassel sleeves.

She completed her look for this photoshoot with a centre-parted blond hairstyle and Balenciaga earrings.

