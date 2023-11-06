2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Sarfoa looked splendid in a classy corseted dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot

The Ashanti Regional Representative and her longtime partner looked adorable together in elegant outfits

Past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have congratulated the brand influencer ahead of her nuptials on November 11, 2023

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah popularly called Sarfoa, has shared her stunning pre-wedding photos on social media.

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa looks regal in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @sarfoa_asamoah

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous beauty queen wore a sleeveless brown lace gown and matching lace hand gloves to complete her look.

Sarfoa looked ethereal in her stylish African braid hairstyle and perfect makeup that blended with her skin tone.

The handsome groom-to-be made a bold fashion statement as he rocked expensive designer suits and black shoes.

Check out the photo below;

2021 GMB winner Sarfoa slays in kente gown

The hardworking beauty queen looked regal in a turtle neck kente dress. The short-sleeved kente dress was styled with beautiful drop earrings and silver and gold bracelets.

Check out the photos below;

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful 3rd runner-up, Miss Amoani, has commented on Sarfowaa's pre-wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Miss Amoani stated:

3y3 f3 oo

Fatimatu Abubakar stated:

Congratulations!

Kobby. kyei stated:

Congratulations!

Aikoadade stated:

Eishhh time n’aso oohhh!!

naaahema_gmb22 stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️

kwabena_dylan stated:

Sarfoaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

royalkessewaagmb22 stated:

f3f33f3

ella.nyamekye stated:

Congratulations dear❤️

ali_daterush stated:

Congratulations beautiful ❤️

ryder1_couture_gh stated:

Congratulations, our Queen

_.josephineoa stated:

Congratulations, dearGod bless you forever

Maxbelcoleman stated:

Congratulations, my baby

godwin_daterush stated

Congratulations, Queen, things we love to see God bless your union ijn❤️

daniel_opare_addo stated:

Congratulations Benedicta

ellenowusu23 stated:

O God I tap into this blessing IJMN ❤️

__jokibel stated:

Congratulations

hisroyalmajesty22 stated:

Beautiful

kidd_lyn_ stated:

Congratulations Queen

2011 GMB Winner Flaunts Her Curves In A Green Pantsuits To Receive An Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, the 2011 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who dazzled in exquisite attire as she graced various red carpet events on November 4, 2023.

The former beauty queen and style icon looked gorgeous in chic, form-fitting gowns and elegant haircuts.

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's glitzy looks at the red carpet events.

Ashanti Region's Ebo Talks About Empowering Girls With Vocational Skills

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ebo, who has provided additional information on her foundation, Lighting the Way for Rural Girls.

The delegate for the Ashanti Region and her group intends to provide young females in rural regions with vocational training.

In a special interview with YEN.com.gh, the 22-year-old urged business organizations to back the initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh