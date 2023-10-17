CEO of Savile Row, Nana Sarfo, was awarded the Man Of Style Award at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

The style icon and his handsome son looked dapper in elegant suits and shoes at the red carpet-event

Some social media have congratulated the hardworking entrepreneur for promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry

The chief executive officer of Savile Row Ghana, Nana Sarfo, won the overall Man of Style award at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards held on October 14, 2023, in Ghana.

The business executive famous for selling quality designer unisex shoes, bags and apparel graced the event with his beautiful wife and son to receive the reputable award.

Nana Sarfo and Osebo The Zaraman rock designer outfits. Photo credits: @kwamepreko @savilerow

Source: Instagram

Nana Sarfo has become a notable figure in the Ghanaian fashion industry as he links Global fashion brands to their local clients.

The style creator’s commitment to offering parallel luxury choices makes him the perfect man for this award

Savile Row has a partnership with top fashion brands that stock their products in its flagship shops, making it the sole distributor in Ghana

Nana Sarfo gives an inspiring acceptance speech in the local dialect

The style icon Nana Sarfo thanked the award organisers for recognising his efforts to make luxury brands easily accessible to Ghanaians in all his local shops.

Watch the video below;

Meet Nana Sarfo's handsome son, who rocked a dapper suit at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards

Nana Sarfo's son stole the spotlight at the event with his hairstyle and stylish suit with unique designs.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Sarfo after winning the top award

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

nass_ama_dug stated:

Behind every successful man, there is a supportive and good woman. Congratulations to you two❤️❤️

semiam1 stated:

Pioo, you deserve it, sir ❤️❤️❤️

Dawnwdickson stated:

congratulations

Bingscurtis stated:

Congratulations

rashley_gh stated:

Congratulations, Sir....you deserve it for your hard work....

obaa21 stated:

Congratulations bro

qwaqu_owusu stated:

Consistency from day ☝️. The man kontonkyi, Ayekoo

